Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 121 Semester 2, Task 1: Observe and Compare The Text

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 121. Siswa mengerjakan Task 1: Observe and compare the text.

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 121 Semester 2, Task 1: Observe and Compare The Text
Pexels.com/RF._.studio
Ilustrasi belajar. - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 SMA halaman 121. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 121.

Di halaman 121, siswa diminta Smenganalisis dua teks yang tersedia.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 121

Task 1: Observe and compare the text.

Observe these two texts.

In groups, compare them using the questions that follow.

Questions:

1. Do the texts contain time sequencers (e.g., first, second, next, then, etc.)? What are their functions?

Answer:

Yes, they do.

Time sequences in text 1 serve to show the sequence of events that grade 12 students did during their visit to the botanical garden.

Time sequences in text 2 serve to show the sequence of the wet combing process to deal with head lice.

TribunSolo.com
