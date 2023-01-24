Kunci Jawaban
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 121 Semester 2, Task 1: Observe and Compare The Text
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 121. Siswa mengerjakan Task 1: Observe and compare the text.
Di halaman 121, siswa diminta Smenganalisis dua teks yang tersedia.
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 121
Task 1: Observe and compare the text.
Observe these two texts.
In groups, compare them using the questions that follow.
Questions:
1. Do the texts contain time sequencers (e.g., first, second, next, then, etc.)? What are their functions?
Answer:
Yes, they do.
Time sequences in text 1 serve to show the sequence of events that grade 12 students did during their visit to the botanical garden.
Time sequences in text 2 serve to show the sequence of the wet combing process to deal with head lice.