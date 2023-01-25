Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 125 Semester 2, Task 5: Do The Comprehension Questions

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 125. Siswa mengerjakan Task 5: Do the comprehension questions.

Editor: Sri Juliati
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 125 Semester 2, Task 5: Do The Comprehension Questions
kemdikbud
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 125 Task 5. Siswa mengerjakan Task 5: Do the comprehension questions. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 125.

Di halaman 125, siswa membaca teks tentang leopard geckos secara individu dengan metode skimming.

Kemudian siswa diminta menjawab pertanyaan yang ada.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 125

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 125 Task 5.
Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 125 Task 5. (kemdikbud)

Task 5: Do the comprehension questions.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 19 Semester 2 Bab 1 Tugas 1: Struktur Teks Prosedur

Answer the questions briefly based on the text above.

1. What is the text talking about?

Answer:

The text talking about how to breed leopard geckos.

2. What is the purpose of the text?

Answer:

The purpose of the text is to describe or explain how to breed leopard geckos.

3. What parts does the text have?

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
SMA
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

HP POCO F4 8/256GB Bekas Fullset Mulus Normal Nominus Garansi Aktif - Jakarta Timur
HP POCO F4 8/256GB Bekas Fullset Mulus Normal Nominus Garansi Aktif - Jakarta Timur
Rp4.800.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
HP Pixel 4 6/64GB Snapdragon 855 Bekas Mulus Like New Normal - Jakarta Timur
HP Pixel 4 6/64GB Snapdragon 855 Bekas Mulus Like New Normal - Jakarta Timur
Rp2.900.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
HP Apple iPhone 13 Mini 128GB Inter Fullset Nominus All Provider - Jakarta Selatan
HP Apple iPhone 13 Mini 128GB Inter Fullset Nominus All Provider - Jakarta Selatan
Rp10.000.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
HP Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB Inter Nominus Fullset Normal All Provider - Jakarta Selatan
HP Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB Inter Nominus Fullset Normal All Provider - Jakarta Selatan
Rp7.250.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
Lensa Fix Nikon 50mm AFD Bekas No Minus Bebas Jamur Siasp Pakai - Serang
Lensa Fix Nikon 50mm AFD Bekas No Minus Bebas Jamur Siasp Pakai - Serang
Rp850.000
Banten, Serang
Kamera DSLR Nikon D750 Fullset Box Seken Harga Nego Sensor Bersih - Semarang
Kamera DSLR Nikon D750 Fullset Box Seken Harga Nego Sensor Bersih - Semarang
Rp14.300.000
Jawa Tengah, Semarang
Mobil Toyota Innova Reborn 2.4 G AT 2017 Bekas Warna Favorit Mesin Halus - Semarang
Mobil Toyota Innova Reborn 2.4 G AT 2017 Bekas Warna Favorit Mesin Halus - Semarang
Rp325.000.000
Jawa Tengah, Semarang
Lensa Canon 50mm F1.8 STM Seken Fungsi Normal No Jamur Bisa Rekber - Depok
Lensa Canon 50mm F1.8 STM Seken Fungsi Normal No Jamur Bisa Rekber - Depok
Rp1.500.000
Jawa Barat, Depok
Laptop Acer Aspire 14 RAM 4GB HDD 500GB Bekas Garansi Harga Nego - Sleman
Laptop Acer Aspire 14 RAM 4GB HDD 500GB Bekas Garansi Harga Nego - Sleman
Rp1.499.000
DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
Dijual Rumah Luas 55m Bangunan 65m 3KT 2KM di Cibubur - Jakarta Timur
Dijual Rumah Luas 55m Bangunan 65m 3KT 2KM di Cibubur - Jakarta Timur
Rp850.000.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
Dijual Tanah Milik Pribadi Luas 109 m2 Nyaman di Palbapang - Bantul
Dijual Tanah Milik Pribadi Luas 109 m2 Nyaman di Palbapang - Bantul
Rp85.000.000
DI Yogyakarta, Gunung Kidul
Mobil Toyota Agya G AT 2015 Silver Bekas Tangan 1 Surat Lengkap - Denpasar
Mobil Toyota Agya G AT 2015 Silver Bekas Tangan 1 Surat Lengkap - Denpasar
Rp112.500.000
Bali, Denpasar
Disewakan Kost Graha Deak Full Fasilitas Free Wifi Furnish No Kids - Denpasar
Disewakan Kost Graha Deak Full Fasilitas Free Wifi Furnish No Kids - Denpasar
Rp1.225.000
Bali, Denpasar
HP Oppo A96 Hitam RAM 8+4/256GB Bekas Mulus No Minus - Denpasar
HP Oppo A96 Hitam RAM 8+4/256GB Bekas Mulus No Minus - Denpasar
Rp3.000.000
Bali, Denpasar
Tanah 800m2 Tepi Jl Raya Karangpandan Karanganyar
Tanah 800m2 Tepi Jl Raya Karangpandan Karanganyar
Rp500.000.000
Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
Wheelset Polygon Siskiu T7 2022 Bekas Size 27,5 Fungsi Normal - Semarang
Wheelset Polygon Siskiu T7 2022 Bekas Size 27,5 Fungsi Normal - Semarang
Rp1.750.000
Jawa Tengah, Semarang
Motor Honda Beat New 2021 Bekas Pajak Off Surat Lengkap Bisa TT - Karawang
Motor Honda Beat New 2021 Bekas Pajak Off Surat Lengkap Bisa TT - Karawang
Rp14.500.000
Jawa Barat, Karawang
Motor Kawasaki New Ninja 250 FI SE 2018 Hijau Bekas Low KM Mulus Murah - Bekasi
Motor Kawasaki New Ninja 250 FI SE 2018 Hijau Bekas Low KM Mulus Murah - Bekasi
Rp46.000.000
Jawa Barat, Bekasi
Sepeda MTB Santa Cruz Nomad 3 cc Size M Bekas Fungsi Normal Harga Nego - Bogor
Sepeda MTB Santa Cruz Nomad 3 cc Size M Bekas Fungsi Normal Harga Nego - Bogor
Rp37.500.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor
Dijual Rumah Baru Modern Siap Huni 3KT 2KM di Jalan Palagan KM9 Dekat Hotel Hyatt - Sleman
Dijual Rumah Baru Modern Siap Huni 3KT 2KM di Jalan Palagan KM9 Dekat Hotel Hyatt - Sleman
Rp985.000.000
DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
© 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan