Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 125 Semester 2, Task 5: Do The Comprehension Questions

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 125 Task 5. Siswa mengerjakan Task 5: Do the comprehension questions.

Di halaman 125, siswa membaca teks tentang leopard geckos secara individu dengan metode skimming.

Kemudian siswa diminta menjawab pertanyaan yang ada.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 125

Task 5: Do the comprehension questions.

Answer the questions briefly based on the text above.

1. What is the text talking about?

Answer:

The text talking about how to breed leopard geckos.

2. What is the purpose of the text?

Answer:

The purpose of the text is to describe or explain how to breed leopard geckos.

3. What parts does the text have?