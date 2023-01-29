Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 131 Semester 2, Task 1: Find A Procedure Text

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 131.

Di halaman 131, siswa diminta mencari teks prosedur bersumber dari perpustakaan atau internet.

Teks prosedur yang dimaksud dapat berupa cara membuat sesuatu atau cara mengerjakan sesuatu.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 131

Writing

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 59 60 Semester 2 Bab 2

Task 1: Find a procedure text.

In groups, find a procedure text about how to make something or how to do something.

You can go to the library or search in the Internet.

Use the following questions to help you select the text.

1. What is the goal?

2. What are the materials/things/ingredients needed?

3. What are the steps to take?

Answer: