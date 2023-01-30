Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 133 Semester 2, Task 7: Rearrange The Sentences

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 133.

Pada halaman 133, dari teks yang tersedia siswa diminta mengurutkan kalimat menjadi paragraf yang baik.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 133

Task 7: Rearrange the sentences.

Rearrange the following sentences to form a good paragraph.

1. Consult your pharmacist for the right over-the-counter lotion or spray.

2. Remember that medicated treatments should only be used if a living (moving) head louse is found.

3. Using medicated lotion or spray is an alternative method of treating head lice.

4. Follow instructions that come with the medicated lotion or spray when applying it.

5. However, no medicated treatment is 100 persen effective.

6. Depending on the product you are using, the length of time it will need to be left on the head may vary, from 10 minutes to 8 hours.

Answer:

Using medicated lotion or spray is an alternative method of treating head lice. However, no medicated treatment is 100 persen efective. Consult your pharmacist for the right over-the-counter lotion or spray. Remember that medicated treatments should only be used if a living (moving) head louse is found. Follow instructions that come with the medicated lotion or spray when applying it. Depending on the product you are using, the length of time it will need to be left on the head may vary, from 10 minutes to 8 hours.

