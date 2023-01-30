Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 133 Semester 2, Task 7: Rearrange The Sentences

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 133. Siswa mengerjakan Task 7: Rearrange the sentences.

Editor: Nuryanti
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 133 Semester 2, Task 7: Rearrange The Sentences
kemdikbud
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 133. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 133.

Pada halaman 133, dari teks yang tersedia siswa diminta mengurutkan kalimat menjadi paragraf yang baik.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 133

Task 7: Rearrange the sentences.

Rearrange the following sentences to form a good paragraph.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 133, Chapter 7: Observing and Asking Question

1. Consult your pharmacist for the right over-the-counter lotion or spray.

2. Remember that medicated treatments should only be used if a living (moving) head louse is found.

3. Using medicated lotion or spray is an alternative method of treating head lice.

4. Follow instructions that come with the medicated lotion or spray when applying it.

5. However, no medicated treatment is 100 persen effective.

6. Depending on the product you are using, the length of time it will need to be left on the head may vary, from 10 minutes to 8 hours.

Answer:

Using medicated lotion or spray is an alternative method of treating head lice. However, no medicated treatment is 100 persen efective. Consult your pharmacist for the right over-the-counter lotion or spray. Remember that medicated treatments should only be used if a living (moving) head louse is found. Follow instructions that come with the medicated lotion or spray when applying it. Depending on the product you are using, the length of time it will need to be left on the head may vary, from 10 minutes to 8 hours.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 8 Halaman 314 Semester 2, Uji Kompetensi Semester 2

*) Disclaimer:

Jawaban di atas hanya digunakan sebagai panduan belajar dan mengoreksi hasil pekerjaan siswa.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab apabila terjadi kesalahan pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris dalam artikel ini.

(Tribunnews.com/Yurika)

Kunci Jawaban lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 12
Semester 2
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Tips Menjaga Keamanan Laptop, Hindari Malware Hingga Pencurian Data Pribadi

    5 Tips Menjaga Keamanan Laptop, Hindari Malware Hingga Pencurian Data Pribadi

    Review LA ROCHE POSAY Toleriane Dermallergo Yeux Eye Cream, Atasi Mata Super Kering

    Review LA ROCHE POSAY Toleriane Dermallergo Yeux Eye Cream, Atasi Mata Super Kering

    5 Penyebab Terjadinya Ghost Touch di Layar Handphone, Bisa Gerak-gerak Sendiri

    5 Penyebab Terjadinya Ghost Touch di Layar Handphone, Bisa Gerak-gerak Sendiri

    5 Rekomendasi Kursi Pijat Elektrik, Meningkatkan Aliran Darah Hingga Meredakan Stres

    5 Rekomendasi Kursi Pijat Elektrik, Meningkatkan Aliran Darah Hingga Meredakan Stres

    5 Rekomendasi Laptop dengan Prosesor Intel Core i5, Performa Kencang Mulai Rp 8 Jutaan

    5 Rekomendasi Laptop dengan Prosesor Intel Core i5, Performa Kencang Mulai Rp 8 Jutaan

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Kamera Nikon D3100 Lensa Kit 18-55mm VR Second Murah Fullset - Jakarta Pusat
    Kamera Nikon D3100 Lensa Kit 18-55mm VR Second Murah Fullset - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp1.300.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Adapter Close Fokus 7artisan for Fujifilm Second Mulus - Purwokerto
    Adapter Close Fokus 7artisan for Fujifilm Second Mulus - Purwokerto
    Rp750.000
    Jawa Tengah, Banyumas
    Kamera Mirrorless Sony A600 Fullset Bekas Sensor Bersih Lensa Kit - Sleman
    Kamera Mirrorless Sony A600 Fullset Bekas Sensor Bersih Lensa Kit - Sleman
    Rp6.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Minimalis 2 Lantai Hadap Timur Seken 4 Kamar Siap Huni - Denpasar
    Dijual Rumah Minimalis 2 Lantai Hadap Timur Seken 4 Kamar Siap Huni - Denpasar
    Rp2,9 Milyar
    Bali, Denpasar
    Kamera Fujifilm XH1 Second Like New No Minus Fullset Original - Madiun
    Kamera Fujifilm XH1 Second Like New No Minus Fullset Original - Madiun
    Rp13.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Madiun
    Motor Yamaha Mio Soul 2004 Bekas Pajak Baru Terawat Mesin Halus - Denpasar
    Motor Yamaha Mio Soul 2004 Bekas Pajak Baru Terawat Mesin Halus - Denpasar
    Rp6.450.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Dijual Tanah Murah Legalitas Terjamin SHM Bisa Cash/Kredit - Denpasar
    Dijual Tanah Murah Legalitas Terjamin SHM Bisa Cash/Kredit - Denpasar
    Rp395.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Dijual Rumah 1 Lantai 3 Kamar Baru Siap Huni di Panjer - Denpasar
    Dijual Rumah 1 Lantai 3 Kamar Baru Siap Huni di Panjer - Denpasar
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    Bali, Denpasar
    Roadbike Pasific Paradox Size 48 Bekas Full Claris Dijual Tanpa Pedal - Malang
    Roadbike Pasific Paradox Size 48 Bekas Full Claris Dijual Tanpa Pedal - Malang
    Rp7.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    HP Samsung Galaxy M12 RAM 4/64GB Fullset Bekas Mulus Nego - Solo
    HP Samsung Galaxy M12 RAM 4/64GB Fullset Bekas Mulus Nego - Solo
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital Outdoor Murah Siap Pasang - Jakarta Utara
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital Outdoor Murah Siap Pasang - Jakarta Utara
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Jasa Konsultan Pajak dan Akuntansi Murah di Jawa Timur - Surabaya Malang Gresik Lamongan Pasuruan
    Jasa Konsultan Pajak dan Akuntansi Murah di Jawa Timur - Surabaya Malang Gresik Lamongan Pasuruan
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Motor Yamaha R15 2016 Bekas Surat Lengkap Kelistrikan Normal Nego - Sukoharjo
    Motor Yamaha R15 2016 Bekas Surat Lengkap Kelistrikan Normal Nego - Sukoharjo
    Rp15.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Sukoharjo
    Chanel Siaran Tv Digital Toko Pasang Antena Tv Hasil Gambar Jernih - Tangerang
    Chanel Siaran Tv Digital Toko Pasang Antena Tv Hasil Gambar Jernih - Tangerang
    Rp400.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Motor Honda Scoopy 2012 Hitam Bekas Pajak Baru Body Mulus Nego/TT - Solo
    Motor Honda Scoopy 2012 Hitam Bekas Pajak Baru Body Mulus Nego/TT - Solo
    Rp11.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Jasa Pasang Servise Murah Antena Tv Parabola Semanan - Jakarta Barat
    Jasa Pasang Servise Murah Antena Tv Parabola Semanan - Jakarta Barat
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Hosana Parabola - Melayani Setting Pasang Baru Antena Tv Digital Balaraja
    Hosana Parabola - Melayani Setting Pasang Baru Antena Tv Digital Balaraja
    Rp550.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    OBAT DIET PELANGSING MIDDLE AMPUH DAN AMAN
    OBAT DIET PELANGSING MIDDLE AMPUH DAN AMAN
    Rp560.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mesin Kasir Teluk Kuantan
    Mesin Kasir Teluk Kuantan
    Rp7.899.000
    Riau, Kuantan Singingi
    BRITISH PROPOLIS 100% ORIGINAL/OBAT KOLESTEROL PALING AMPUH
    BRITISH PROPOLIS 100% ORIGINAL/OBAT KOLESTEROL PALING AMPUH
    Rp350.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan