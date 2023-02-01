Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 138 139 Semester 2, Task 2: Match The Pictures

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 138 sampai 139.

Pada halaman 138 sampai 139, siswa diminta mencocokkan gambar Photoshop Tools dengan nama dan deskripsi tentang tools tersebut.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 138 - 139

Task 2: Match the pictures.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 8 Halaman 76 Semester 2, Ayo Kita Menalar

You will see three groups of things: pictures, names and descriptions of Photoshop Tools.

Match them.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 138.

Answer:

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 139.

1. Selection Tools

These tools are ones of the most basic functions of Photoshop.

They let you directly focus on one area of an image, in any shape that you wish.

You can outline an area and then apply different effects to that particular area.

Say you have a portrait of a person standing with a house or sky in the background.

You can outline objects in rectangular areas, elliptical areas and other ways.