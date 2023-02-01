Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 143 Semester 2, Task 2: Do The Comprehension Questions

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 143. Siswa mengerjakan Task 2: Do the comprehension questions.

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 143. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 143.

Pada halaman 143, siswa diminta membaca teks bacaan di halaman sebelumnya untuk dapat memahami pesan dalam teks prosedur tentang Photoshop dan menjawab pertanyaan yang ada.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 143

Task 2: Do the comprehension questions.

Answer the following questions by referring to the text about photoshop above.

1. How many Photoshop Tools are introduced in the text above?

Answer:

There are five important tools: the layer tool, the color & swatches tool, the custom fonts and the text tool, custom brushes & the brush tool and the crop tool.

2. What is the most important element in Photoshop?

Answer:

Layers are the most important thing in photoshop.

3. Why should you always label your layer?

Answer:

