Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 148 Semester 2, Reflection

Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 148.

Pada halaman 148, siswa diminta memeriksa tujuan pembelajaran dan menilai apakah tujuan tersebut telah mereka capai.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 148

Reflection

At the end of this chapter, ask yourself the following questions to know your learning progress.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 148.

1. Do you find it difficult to give instructions on how to use technological products?

2. Do you find it difficult to follow instructions on how to use technological products?

3. Write your answer in the following columns!

4. Share your problems with your friends and teacher. Get solutions from them.

Answer:

Difficulties in giving instructions:

- Not giving instructions carefully and offend other people.

- The instruction is not clear.