Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 153 Semester 2, Task: Match The Meaning

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 153. Siswa mengerjakan Task: Match the meaning.

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 153. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 153.

Pada halaman 153, siswa diminta mencocokkan makna kata dari kata yang bersangkutan.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 153

Vocabulary Builder

Task: Match the meaning.

Read the following list of words and their meaning.

Check whether the words on the left match their meanings on the right.

Identify two words which do not match their meanings.

Correct them. Discuss your work with your chair-mate.

Answer:

1. Sorrow: e. a feeling of great sadness

2. Bliss: b. perfect happiness or enjoyment

3. Dread: c. to feel worried about something that is going to happen or may happen

