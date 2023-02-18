Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 162, Associating: What Happen to the Object

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 162 semester 2. Terdapat soal To state what happen/happened to the objects pada tugas Associating Chapter 8.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 162 semester 2.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 162, terdapat tugas Associating dalam Chapter 8.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 162 memuat soal To state what happen/happened to the objects.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9, siswa diharapkan dapat terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 162.

Associating

4. To state what happen/happened to the objects

a. Some rocks, such as sandstone, are made when mud or grains of sand are slowly squashed together. Title of Text: Rocks

b. Chickens are kept as farm animals all over the world. Title of Text: Chickens

c. They will also peck grain that is sprinkled on the ground. Title of Text: Chickens

d. Hens are kept for both their meat and their eggs. Title of Text: Chickens

e. They are kept on farms all over the world for their meat, called beef, and for their milk. Title of Text: Cows and Bulls

f. Female cattle that are reared for their milk are called dairy cows. Title of Text: Cows and Bulls

g.Twice a day they are brought in from the fields to be milked. Title of Text: Cows and Bulls

