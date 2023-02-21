Soal PTS, UTS Kelas 7 Bahasa Inggris Semester 2: Pilihan Ganda dan Esai

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal ujian tengah semester (UTS) atau Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS) mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP semester 2.

Contoh soal PTS terdiri dari 15 soal pilihan ganda.

Contoh soal ini disertai kunci jawaban yang dapat digunakan sebagai panduan belajar bagi siswa untuk penguat materi.

Contoh Soal UTS/PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Semester 2

1. Heni: Wow! Your classroom is very clean; nothing is dirty and …..

Chandra: Thank you, Heni.

What is the most suitable word to answer the fill in the blank?

a. clean

b. pretty

c. wonderful

D. essy

Jawaban: D

The following conversation is used to answer question number 2 until 6

Siti : This park is shady and the flowers are colorful. I .... this park. (2)

Lina : I do, too. This is a .... park. (3)

Edo : Look! There are butterflies.

Dayu : They are ..... (4)

Beni : There are garbage cans too. We can keep this park .....(5)

Udin : I like studying here. The weather is nice. The park is beautiful. And, it’s a…. day. (6)

2. What is the most suitable answer for question number one?

a. Want to go to

b. Hate

c. Like

d. Feel

Jawaban: C

3. Whatis the most suitable answer for question number two?

a. Ugly

b. Dirty

c. City

d. Wonderful