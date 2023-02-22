Breaking News:
Soal PTS, UTS Kelas 10 Bahasa Inggris Semester 2: Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Esai

Kunci jawaban dan soal PTS, UTS kelas 10 SMA Bahasa Inggris semester 2 atau genap, dilengkapi soal pilihan ganda dan esai, beserta jawabannya

Editor: Endra Kurniawan
Soal PTS, UTS Kelas 10 Bahasa Inggris Semester 2: Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Esai
Shutterstock
Ilustrasi belajar daring - Berikut Kunci jawaban dan soal PTS, UTS kelas 10 SMA Bahasa Inggris semester 2 atau genap. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS) atau Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS) kelas 10 Bahasa Inggris, semester 2.

Contoh soal PTS, UTS kelas 10 SMA Bahasa Inggris ini, terdiri dari 15 soal pilihan ganda dan 10 esai.

Pada contoh soal PTS, UTS kelas 10 Bahasa Inggris juga dilengkapi kunci jawaban.

Soal dan kunci jawaban PTS, UTS kelas 10 Bahasa Inggris ini hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak.

Diharapkan siswa dapat mengerjakan soal PTS, UTS kelas 10 Bahasa Inggris ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.

Baca juga: Soal PTS, UTS Kelas 1 Tema 6 IPA Semester 2 Beserta Kunci Jawaban

A. Pilihan Ganda

The following text is for number 1-5. Barbecue in the park

Last Sunday, my friend and I went to the park because David’s family invited us a barbecue party in the park. We

lived nearby so we just walked there.

When we got to the park, there were not many people. David’s family was already there. They arrived there early to get the best picnic spot with an electronic barbecue grill nearby. When we arrived, they were cleaning the barbecue. After making sure the barbecue was clean, they turned the barbecue on by pushing the button. The electric stove turned on and the metal plate became hot.David’s mother put some cooking oil on the metal plate, and after that she put some sausages, beef steaks, and some onions on the barbecue. Meanwhile, David’s father was preparing the bread, butter and the drinks.

While waiting for the meat to cook, David and I joined other boys playing football. When we got tired, we stopped and enjoyed the sausages, steaks, and some cold soft drinks.

The food was delicious. I think David’s mother is one of the best chef in the world.

1. When did the writer have a picnic?

A. Last Sunday

