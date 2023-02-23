Soal PTS, UTS Kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris Semester 2, Lengkap dengan Jawaban

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS) atau Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS) kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris semester 2.

Contoh soal PTS, UTS kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda.

Pada contoh soal PTS, UTS kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris tersebut dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban.

Soal dan kunci jawaban PTS, UTS kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris ini hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak.

Diharapkan siswa dapat mengerjakan soal PTS, UTS kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal PTS, UTS ini.

A. Berilah tanda silang (x) didepan huruf a,b atau c didepan jawaban yang benar !

1. Sharks are marine animals ___________________ at the top of the ocean’s food chain for million of years.

a. That have lived

b. Which have lived

c. When have lived

d. that lived

e. where have lived

Jawaban: a

2. To lead a well balanced life, you need to have other interest _________ studying.

a. And

b. Besides

c. On

d. beside

e. between

Jawaban: b

3. The ballot box _____________ by an opposition in order to avoid being eliminated.

a. Might be stolen

b. Might steal

c. Would be stolen

d. might have been stolen

e. will steal

Jawaban: d

Mr. and Mrs. Jones come home from office at 6:00 every afternoon. Because they were gone all day, their dog Cody was happy to see them. He ran around and around them. He even jumped up and down. Mr. Jones and Cody took a walk together while Mrs. Jones made dinner. They ate a nice meal. Cody even got a special treat. After dinner, Mr. and Mrs. Jones sat down to watch TV. Cody sat down next to them. Mrs. Jones patted Cody and they all looked happy.