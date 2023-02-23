Soal Latihan

Soal PTS, UTS Kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris Semester 2, Lengkap dengan Jawaban

Kunci jawaban dan soal PTS, UTS kelas 12 SMA Bahasa Inggris semester 2 atau genap. Memuat 20 soal pilihan ganda.

zoom-inlihat foto Soal PTS, UTS Kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris Semester 2, Lengkap dengan Jawaban
Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12
Soal PTS, UTS kelas 12 SMA Bahasa Inggris semester 2 atau genap. Terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda beserta kunci jawaban. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS) atau Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS) kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris semester 2.

Contoh soal PTS, UTS kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda.

Pada contoh soal PTS, UTS kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris tersebut dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban.

Soal dan kunci jawaban PTS, UTS kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris ini hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak.

Diharapkan siswa dapat mengerjakan soal PTS, UTS kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal PTS, UTS ini.

Baca juga: Soal PTS, UTS Kelas 12 Prakarya Semester 2: Pilihan Ganda dan Jawaban

A. Berilah tanda silang (x) didepan huruf a,b atau c didepan jawaban yang benar !

1. Sharks are marine animals ___________________ at the top of the ocean’s food chain for million of years.
a. That have lived
b. Which have lived
c. When have lived
d. that lived
e. where have lived

Jawaban: a

2. To lead a well balanced life, you need to have other interest _________ studying.
a. And
b. Besides
c. On
d. beside
e. between

Jawaban: b

3. The ballot box _____________ by an opposition in order to avoid being eliminated.
a. Might be stolen
b. Might steal
c. Would be stolen
d. might have been stolen
e. will steal

Jawaban: d

Mr. and Mrs. Jones come home from office at 6:00 every afternoon. Because they were gone all day, their dog Cody was happy to see them. He ran around and around them. He even jumped up and down. Mr. Jones and Cody took a walk together while Mrs. Jones made dinner. They ate a nice meal. Cody even got a special treat. After dinner, Mr. and Mrs. Jones sat down to watch TV. Cody sat down next to them. Mrs. Jones patted Cody and they all looked happy.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
PTS
UTS
Kelas 12
Bahasa Inggris
Semester 2
Semester Genap
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Rekomendasi Rice Cooker Digital Terlaris di Shopee

    5 Rekomendasi Rice Cooker Digital Terlaris di Shopee

    Review POCO X5 5G, Punya Performa Kencang Bertenaga dengan Spesifikasi Layar Juara

    Review POCO X5 5G, Punya Performa Kencang Bertenaga dengan Spesifikasi Layar Juara

    Review POLYTRON Belleza PRW 23VX, Tampilan Elegan dengan Kapasitas Jumbo

    Review POLYTRON Belleza PRW 23VX, Tampilan Elegan dengan Kapasitas Jumbo

    5 Rekomendasi Brightening Serum Paling Ampuh Mencerahkan Kulit Wajah

    5 Rekomendasi Brightening Serum Paling Ampuh Mencerahkan Kulit Wajah

    5 Rekomendasi Pengharum Ruangan Otomatis, Solusi Rumah dan Harum Segar Tanpa Ribet

    5 Rekomendasi Pengharum Ruangan Otomatis, Solusi Rumah dan Harum Segar Tanpa Ribet

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Suplemen Cair Premium untuk Ayam Petelur - Pacitan
    Suplemen Cair Premium untuk Ayam Petelur - Pacitan
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    TERMURAH! RUMAH MEWAH SIAP HUNI DI JL. GODEAN
    TERMURAH! RUMAH MEWAH SIAP HUNI DI JL. GODEAN
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Vendor Pintu Gerbang Otomatis Bekasi
    Vendor Pintu Gerbang Otomatis Bekasi
    Rp5.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Hermetic Sliding Door Bekasi
    Hermetic Sliding Door Bekasi
    Rp10.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Tanah Tengah Kota Seteran Miroto
    Tanah Tengah Kota Seteran Miroto
    Rp2,9 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Premix Cair Untuk Ayam Petelur Terbaik - Ngawi
    Premix Cair Untuk Ayam Petelur Terbaik - Ngawi
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Aceh Barat
    Modular Operating Theater MOT Ruang Operasi Bekasi
    Modular Operating Theater MOT Ruang Operasi Bekasi
    Rp15.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Vendor Pintu Otomatis Kaca Bekasi
    Vendor Pintu Otomatis Kaca Bekasi
    Rp4.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Jual rumah di Bekasi Kota, free AC n kanopi
    Jual rumah di Bekasi Kota, free AC n kanopi
    Rp1 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Perumahan The Mansion
    Perumahan The Mansion
    Rp663.742.981
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    0813-2903-9515 | Pusat Jasa Iklan Online Murah di Pekalongan
    0813-2903-9515 | Pusat Jasa Iklan Online Murah di Pekalongan
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Temanggung
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI LEGALITAS SHM
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI LEGALITAS SHM
    Rp272.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah KPR syariah dekat ke Jalan Raya
    Rumah KPR syariah dekat ke Jalan Raya
    Rp270.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah mewah dekat mall Summarecon Bekasi
    Rumah mewah dekat mall Summarecon Bekasi
    Rp1 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Fully Furnished Taman Anggrek Residences Tipe Studio, High Floor
    Fully Furnished Taman Anggrek Residences Tipe Studio, High Floor
    Rp45.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Rumah KPR Dekat Ke Pusat Kota
    Rumah KPR Dekat Ke Pusat Kota
    Rp160.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    0823-3229-6177 Agen Keramba Ponton Ikan Apung
    0823-3229-6177 Agen Keramba Ponton Ikan Apung
    Rp5.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Rumah KPR Dekat ke RSUD Al-Ihsan dan Dekat Ke Borma Rencong
    Rumah KPR Dekat ke RSUD Al-Ihsan dan Dekat Ke Borma Rencong
    Rp160.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    MILIKI SEKARANG JUGA! RUMAH MURAH DEKAT BANDARA NYIA
    MILIKI SEKARANG JUGA! RUMAH MURAH DEKAT BANDARA NYIA
    Rp330.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    0823-3229-6177 Agen Jembatan Apung
    0823-3229-6177 Agen Jembatan Apung
    Rp5.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan