Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 13 Kurikulum Merdeka: Activity 7

Pada halaman 13, siswa diminta menyusun urutan peristiwa yang ada, sehingga menjadi sebuah cerita utuh sesuai struktur cerita sebuah teks naratif.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 13

Activity 7

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 78 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 2.5: The Ugly Duckling

Read ‘The Legend of The Holy Stone’ again.

Then, put these events in order.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 13 Activity 7.

Jawaban:

- In the old days, there were Kamboi people who lived side by side with God Iriwonawani.

- Daily, Kamboi Rama consumed sago which was taken from God Aroempu plantation.

- Years passed and the sago trees were becoming scarcer that made God Iriwonawani become furious.

- Kamboi people left Kamboi Rama mountain and left only a husband and wife who insisted to stay there.

- When Irimiami and Isoray were about to rest, they found a hot flat rock.

- Being curious, they put anything on the rock and let it burn until one day they accidentally caused some forest fires.

- In short, God Iriwonawani helped them extinguish the fire and since that day, people kept on worshiping the stone and called it as “the holy stone”.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 8 Halaman 149 150 Kurikulum Merdeka: Segi Empat

*) Disclaimer:

- Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

- Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, pastikan anak mengerjakan sendiri.



(Tribunnews.com/Yurika)

Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum Merdeka lainnya