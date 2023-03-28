Soal Latihan

Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah, USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Lengkap dengan Jawaban

Berikut contoh soal Ujian Sekolah atau USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12, lengkap dengan jawaban.

Penulis: Nurkhasanah
Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah, USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Lengkap dengan Jawaban
Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12
Berikut contoh soal Ujian Sekolah atau USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12, lengkap dengan jawaban. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Ujian Sekolah atau Ujian Satuan Pendidikan (USP) Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12.

Contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 dalam artikel ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda.

Contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 ini juga dilengkapi dengan jawaban yang dapat digunakan siswa sebagai panduan belajar.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 ini.

Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah/USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12

The following text is for question 1 to 3.

In Australia there are three levels of governments, the federal government, state governments and local governments. All of these levels of government are necessary. This is so for number of reasons. First, the federal government is necessary for the big things. They keep the economy in order and look after like defensE. Similarly, the state governments look after the middle sized things. For example they look after law and order, preventing things like vandalism in school. Finally, local government look after the small thins. They look after things like collecting rubbish, otherwise everyone would have diseasE. Thus for the reason above, we can conclude that the three levels of the government are necessary.

1. What kind of text is this?
A. Analytical Exposition
B. Report
C. Hortatory Exposition
D. Explanation Text
E. Descriptive text

Jawaban: A

2. Who is responsible for defense?
A. Federal government
B. State Government
C. Federal and State Government
D. Federal and Local Government
E. Local Government

Jawaban: A

3. The litter management is the responsibility of ?
A. All governments
B. Australia
C. Federal government
D. State government
E. Local government

Jawaban: E

Text for questions 4-7.

TribunSolo.com
