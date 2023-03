TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 125 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 125 Kurikulum Merdeka, terdapat tugas Progress Check 1 bagian 2.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 125 Kurikulum Merdeka memuat soal terkait materi pada Chapter 1 dan Chapter 2.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 125 Kurikulum Merdeka, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 125 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Progress Check 1

Read the story and answer the questions.

Once upon a time, lived a man who caught ish at sea to support his living. One day, something heavy was entangled in his net. He cursed sarcastically. His face turned red. Then, he hauled his net and threw it carelessly as it was heavy. That was when he saw something yellowish and shiny.

“Gold chain, I’m lucky!” he screamed.

His eyebrows suddenly tilted. Then he said to himself, “ I should pull it more.”

He worked hard and part by part of the gold chain was pulled. His small boat started to sink because of the gold chain’s weight. He knew it as water started filling in his boat. Instead of stopping, he pulled faster and put it around his body. In a second, water rushed into his boat. It eventually capsized. The gold chain sank to the bottom of the sea. Helplessly, the man was drawn along.

