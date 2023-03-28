Soal Ujian Sekolah, USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA Beserta Kunci Jawaban

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Ujian Sekolah atau Ujian Satuan Pendidikan (USP) Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 beserta kunci jawaban.

Contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/UPS Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda.

Soal dan kunci jawaban Ujian Sekolah/UPS Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 ini, hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak.

Diharapkan siswa dapat mengerjakan contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/UPS Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/UPS Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 ini.

A. Berilah tanda silang (x) didepan huruf a,b atau c didepan jawaban yang benar !

Baca juga: Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah, USP Seni Budaya Kelas 12 SMA Beserta Kunci Jawaban

Read the dialogue below and complete it! (for question 1 & 2)

Mr. Boy: Wobi, come here please!”

Wobi : Yes Sir, I’m coming.”

Mr. Boy: (45)… the goods to the shop, please?”

Woby : “ With pleasure, Sir.”

Mr. Boy : “don’t forget to put into the correct case!”

Woby : “(46)…, Sir”

Mr. Boy : “thanks”

1. The suitable expression is …

A. Can you bring

B. Can I bring

C. May I bring

D. Don’t bring

E. I would like to bring

Jawaban: A

2. The suitable expression is …

A. Sorry, I cant

B. I wish I could help you

C. I’m busy

D. I need some help

E. Don’t worry

Jawaban: E

3. Announcement

This Thursday is August 17th, the Independence day.

Don't miss the Independence Day festival!

The festival begins at 08.00 in every district In Jakarta.

Gather in front of our school at 07.30 to see the parade with the principal.

Don't miss it! And Join many contests at school.

Free registration, full of prizes!

What does the text tell us about?

A. Independence day festival

B. Gathering in school

C. Parade with the principal

D. School contest

E. School Competition

Jawaban: A