Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 28 29 Kurikulum Merdeka: Sequence Words

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 28 sampai 29.

Pada halaman 28 sampai 29, siswa diminta membaca contoh teks lain dan menandai peristiwa-peristiwa yang ada dalam cerita tersebut.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 28-29

Sequence Words: Practice 2

In order to understand more about sequence words, learn about them from a different story.

Understand the sequence of the story and label the story structures.

Answer:

The Legend of the Crying Stone

In the past, on a hill far from the country, there lived a poor widow and her only daughter. Her daughter was really beautiful, yet lazy. She did not want to help her mother at all. Moreover, she was also really spoiled, her mother must fulfil whatever she wanted.

One day, that woman and her daughter went to the market. The beautiful daughter wore her best clothes and walked in front of her mother. She did not walk side by side with her mother as she felt ashamed. Everyone looked at her and was amazed by her beauty.

“Hi girl, you look so beautiful. Anyway, who is the old woman behind you? Is she your mom? Why do you let her bring such a heavy shopping basket?” asked the man. “Oh my Gosh, of course she is not. She is just my maid and it is her job to help me shop,” answered the daughter.

Every time she got such questions, she would respond the same. Her mother just remained silent. However, hearing that thing over and over again made the mother’s heart hurt. Suddenly, the mother stopped and sat off the road, crying.

“Mom, why do you stop there? Let’s get going or we won’t be home before midnight,” shouted the daughter.