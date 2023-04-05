Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 28 29 Kurikulum Merdeka: Sequence Words

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 28 sampai 29 Kurikulum Merdeka. Siswa menjawab soal Sequence Words pada Practice 2.

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 28 29 Kurikulum Merdeka: Sequence Words
kemdikbud
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 28 dan 29. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 28 sampai 29.

Pada halaman 28 sampai 29, siswa diminta membaca contoh teks lain dan menandai peristiwa-peristiwa yang ada dalam cerita tersebut.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 28-29

Sequence Words: Practice 2

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 10 Halaman 228 Kurikulum Merdeka: Lembar Aktivitas 1

In order to understand more about sequence words, learn about them from a different story.

Understand the sequence of the story and label the story structures.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 28
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 28.

Answer:

The Legend of the Crying Stone

In the past, on a hill far from the country, there lived a poor widow and her only daughter. Her daughter was really beautiful, yet lazy. She did not want to help her mother at all. Moreover, she was also really spoiled, her mother must fulfil whatever she wanted.

One day, that woman and her daughter went to the market. The beautiful daughter wore her best clothes and walked in front of her mother. She did not walk side by side with her mother as she felt ashamed. Everyone looked at her and was amazed by her beauty.

“Hi girl, you look so beautiful. Anyway, who is the old woman behind you? Is she your mom? Why do you let her bring such a heavy shopping basket?” asked the man. “Oh my Gosh, of course she is not. She is just my maid and it is her job to help me shop,” answered the daughter.

Every time she got such questions, she would respond the same. Her mother just remained silent. However, hearing that thing over and over again made the mother’s heart hurt. Suddenly, the mother stopped and sat off the road, crying.

“Mom, why do you stop there? Let’s get going or we won’t be home before midnight,” shouted the daughter.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut
Kelas 11
Kurikulum Merdeka
Baca Juga
  • Dibanderol Mulai Rp 8 Jutaan, 5 Rekomendasi Laptop AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, Kencang dan Andal
    Produk Laptop
    Dibanderol Mulai Rp 8 Jutaan, 5 Rekomendasi Laptop AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, Kencang dan Andal
    5 Pilihan Game Balapan di Android, Ngabuburit Jadi Seru dan Makin Asyik
    Ramadhan 1444 H
    5 Pilihan Game Balapan di Android, Ngabuburit Jadi Seru dan Makin Asyik
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Layar AMOLED Rp 2 Jutaan, Dukung Tampilan untuk Main Game dan Nonton Film
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Layar AMOLED Rp 2 Jutaan, Dukung Tampilan untuk Main Game dan Nonton Film
    5 Rekomendasi Tablet Effervescent Kaya Vitamin, Bantu Jaga Daya Tahan Tubuh saat Puasa
    Ramadhan 1444 H
    5 Rekomendasi Tablet Effervescent Kaya Vitamin, Bantu Jaga Daya Tahan Tubuh saat Puasa
    Jangan Dibuang, Ternyata Kulit Jeruk Punya Banyak Manfaat untuk Kulit
    Tips Kecantikan
    Jangan Dibuang, Ternyata Kulit Jeruk Punya Banyak Manfaat untuk Kulit
    5 Rekomendasi Chopper Handal dari SAMONO, Desain Ringkas Persingkat Haluskan Bahan
    Alat Elektronik
    5 Rekomendasi Chopper Handal dari SAMONO, Desain Ringkas Persingkat Haluskan Bahan
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Dijual Rumah Cimahi Cluster Minimalis Modern Nuansa Asri Residence Ciawitali
    Dijual Rumah Cimahi Cluster Minimalis Modern Nuansa Asri Residence Ciawitali
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Cimahi
    Obat Kolesterol Manjur Di Kediri : British Propolis
    Obat Kolesterol Manjur Di Kediri : British Propolis
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    BERSERTIFIKAT, Tlp 0851-7236-1020 Supplier Panel Ats Asco Parung Panjang
    BERSERTIFIKAT, Tlp 0851-7236-1020 Supplier Panel Ats Asco Parung Panjang
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Sedia Balok, Kaso, Reng dan Papan
    Sedia Balok, Kaso, Reng dan Papan
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Cibiru Terawat Di Komplek Vijaya Kusumah
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Cibiru Terawat Di Komplek Vijaya Kusumah
    Rp400.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Kos Eksklusif di Kawasan Tembalang Full Penghuni
    Kos Eksklusif di Kawasan Tembalang Full Penghuni
    Rp3,3 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI, DALAM CLUSTER DI NGAGLIK, SLEMAN
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI, DALAM CLUSTER DI NGAGLIK, SLEMAN
    Rp750.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    CUCI SEPATU DI BOJONG BARU - HUB 0858 9075 8688
    CUCI SEPATU DI BOJONG BARU - HUB 0858 9075 8688
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Dome Indoor Lensa - Toko Jasa Pasang CCTV Camera - Di Lebakgedong
    Dome Indoor Lensa - Toko Jasa Pasang CCTV Camera - Di Lebakgedong
    Rp2.500.000
    Banten, Lebak
    RUMAH SEMI VILLA FULL FURNISHED DAN PRIVATE POOL DI KOTA MALANG
    RUMAH SEMI VILLA FULL FURNISHED DAN PRIVATE POOL DI KOTA MALANG
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Agen Pasang Penangkal Petir Paket KURN R-150 Meter, Free Instalasi
    Agen Pasang Penangkal Petir Paket KURN R-150 Meter, Free Instalasi
    Rp9.100.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    PROFESIONAL KHURSUS, WA 0852-8490-2082, House of Beauty Paling Bagus di Makassar
    PROFESIONAL KHURSUS, WA 0852-8490-2082, House of Beauty Paling Bagus di Makassar
    Rp2.000.000
    Sulawesi Selatan, Bantaeng
    Lapangan Futsal di Larangan Kota Tangerang Dekat Cipadu Trade Center, SMA Negeri 90
    Lapangan Futsal di Larangan Kota Tangerang Dekat Cipadu Trade Center, SMA Negeri 90
    Rp4 Milyar
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Parfum Untuk Remaja Wanita Yang Wangi Tahan Lama Bali
    Parfum Untuk Remaja Wanita Yang Wangi Tahan Lama Bali
    Rp150.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Pengobatan Kista Epidermoid Tasikmalaya Jawa Barat : British Propolis
    Pengobatan Kista Epidermoid Tasikmalaya Jawa Barat : British Propolis
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Tasikmalaya
    Obat Hipertensi Stage 1 di Depok Jawa Barat : British Propolis
    Obat Hipertensi Stage 1 di Depok Jawa Barat : British Propolis
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Rumah Jangli Dekat Pasar Jangli dan Akses Tol
    Rumah Jangli Dekat Pasar Jangli dan Akses Tol
    Rp950.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Ciater Subang Sinyalindo
    Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Ciater Subang Sinyalindo
    Rp2.510.000
    Jawa Barat, Subang
    Taman Anggrek Condominium Fully Furnished 3BR, Mid Floor, West Jakarta
    Taman Anggrek Condominium Fully Furnished 3BR, Mid Floor, West Jakarta
    Rp135.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    TERPERCAYA, Tlp 0851-7236-1020 Distributor Panel Ats Asco Malang
    TERPERCAYA, Tlp 0851-7236-1020 Distributor Panel Ats Asco Malang
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan