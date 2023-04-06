TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 160 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 160 Kurikulum Merdeka, terdapat tugas Worksheet 3.14 Chapter 3.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 160 Kurikulum Merdeka memuat soal terkait contoh komen di media sosial pada Section 6 - Your Turn: Reading.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 160 Kurikulum Merdeka, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 160 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Worksheet 3.14

b. Based on the text, answer the following questions.

1. What is the main problem of the sender’s post?



2. How many people give their ideas to the problem?

3. Which idea needs equipment to store the old books?



4. What is the irst step when you donate books to the Bina Karya orphanage?



5. How can old books make money?

6. Which comments are not related to the content?



7. Which idea do you recommend to a content sender?

Jawaban:

1. The content sender has so many old books in his/her room.

She/he no longer reads them and does not know what she or he should do with those books.

2. There are ive people giving their ideas. They are Shakila, Agung, Putrihijau, Titalesta, and Zalvafsp.