Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 43 Kurikulum Merdeka, Reading: Practice

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 43.

Pada halaman 43, siswa diminta membaca makna kosakata yang disajikan beserta contoh penggunaannya dalam kalimat.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 43

Reading: Practice

Let’s check whether you have really understood the words that you have learned and use them in a certain context.

Choose the bold typed words from the table above to complete each sentence.



1. She was ____ by all of her friends due to her wicked behaviors.

2. He could finally ____ them that the story was true.

3. She has kept her ____ hidden for ten years now.

4. She decided to ____ him with direct questioning.

5. Her beauty and stunning voice are all the God-given ____.

Answer:

1. She was alienated by all of her friends due to her wicked behaviors