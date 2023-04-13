Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 54 55 Kurikulum Merdeka, Activity 3

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 54 dan 55.

Pada halaman 54 dan 55, siswa diminta melengkapi teks cerita menggunakan kata-kata yang tepat.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 54 dan 55

Listening: Activity 3

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 194 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 4.5

You will listen to a fairy tale.

While listening, complete the blanks in this first half of the story with the words that you have

previously learned.

The Listening transcript is provided in the Teacher’s Book.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 55.

Answer:

Puss in Boots

In the olden days, in a small city in Italy, there lived a poor old Miller with his three sons. The years went by and Miller passed away, leaving nothing but his mill, donkey, and a cat. In his testament, he left the mill for the eldest, the donkey for the second-born, and the cat for the youngest son.

The youngest son grumbled, “I’ll just end up eating the cat.” Listening to this, Puss, the cat said, “Do not be sad, master. Just give me a bag and a pair of boots. Then, I will show you that you did not receive such a poor inheritance (1) in me.” Thinking how cunning (2) the cat was, he thought to give the cat a chance to help him. He went to the market, spent his last pennies on ordering a pair of boots for the cat, and gave the cat his bag. The cat looked very gallant (3) in his boots.

Then, the cat put bran and corn into his bag, held the strings of the bag in his two fore paws and laid by a rabbit warren (4), stretching as if he were dead. He waited for some young rabbits, who were still not acquainted with the deceit (5) of the world. Not long after that, a reckless young rabbit jumped into his bag, and Puss shortly drew close the strings and caught therabbit. He went happily to the palace with a rabbit in his bag. He begged to speak with the king. Meeting the king in person, he made a low bow and said, “I have brought you, my majesty, a rabbit of the warren, which my noble (6) lord, the Marquis of Carabas has commanded me to present to you.” The king surely was very pleased with the present.

Another time, again, he hid among a cornfield, held his bag open,and when a brace of partridges (7) ran into it, he soon drew the strings and caught them. The same as what he had done before, he made a present of these to the king. The cat kept continuing sending the presents for three months and constantly said that the presents were from his master, the Marquis of Carabas.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Sejarah Kelas 10 SMK, Halaman 26 Kurikulum Merdeka: Lembar Aktivitas 3