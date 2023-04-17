Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 65 Kurikulum Merdeka: Practice

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 65 Kurikulum Merdeka soal Practice materi Adverb of time, place and manner.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 65 Kurikulum Merdeka: Practice
kemdikbud
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 65. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 65.

Pada halaman 65, peserta didik diminta melengkapi kalimat pada soal materi Adverb of time, place and manner.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 65

Adverb of time, place and manner: Practice

Can you remember the adverbs used in the “Puss in Boots” story?

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Cerdas Cergas Berbahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 116 Kurikulum Merdeka

Complete the sentences below using the words provided.

1. “I think I will ______ eat this cat,” said the youngest Miller.

2. He, ______, went to the market, spent his last pennies on ordering a fine pair of boots for the cat.

3. He went _______ with a rabbit inside his bag.

4. While the king’s guards were drawing Marquis of Carabas _______ the river, the cat came up to the coach to meet the king.

5. “This is a meadow which ______ fails to yield a plentiful harvest every year,” said Lord Marquis of Carabas to the king.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 65
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 65.

Answer:

1. “I think I will just eat this cat,” said the youngest Miller.

