Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 73 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 1

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 73.

Pada halaman 73, peserta didik diminta menjodohkan kosakata dengan makna dengan memahami konteks penggunaan kosakata tersebut dalam contoh kalimat yang diberikan.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 73

Reading: Activity 1

In order to help you understand the story you will read, let’s learn some vocabularies that you will find in the story.

Read the sentences and, based on the context, guess the meaning of the bold printed words.

Then, match the word with its meaning.

Vocabulary Items of The Lion, the witch and the Wardrobe

1. Lucy encountered the Faun Tumnus in a strange, snowy wood.

2. Tumnus was a servant of a terrible White Witch, who had bewitched Narnia so that it was always winter and never Christmas.

3. The witch fed Edmund enchanted Turkish Delight and persuaded him to bring back his siblings.

4. Tumnus had been jailed on treason accusations.

5. When the Pevensies passed a forest lamppost while hunting a magical white deer, they returned to their former world, where time had scarcely passed and they were once again kids.