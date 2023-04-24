Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 80 81 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 6

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 80 dan 81.

Pada halaman 80 dan 81, peserta didik diminta mengidentifikasi nilai-nilai moral apa yang mereka pelajari dari masing-masing tokoh dalam teks cerita dan mengisikannya dalam tabel yang disediakan.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 80-81

Reading: Activity 6

Reread “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” story.

What lessons did you learn from each characters?

Discuss with threedifferent mates and compare to your answer.

There are many moral lessons that you can learn from the story, such as honesty, integrity, forgiveness, courage, and self-sacrifice.

The lessons are presented by the characterization of each character in the story.

Complete the following chart with the names of the characters that best describe the characterizations provided.

You also have to provide evidence from the story that supports each character’s characterization.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 80.

Answer:

1. Honesty and Integrity Character’s Name(s): Faun Tumnus, Edmund