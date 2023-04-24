Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 80 81 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 6

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 80 dan 81 Kurikulum Merdeka. Siswa mengerjakan Reading: Activity 6.

Editor: Sri Juliati
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 80 81 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 6
kemdikbud
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 80 dan 81. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 80 dan 81.

Pada halaman 80 dan 81, peserta didik diminta mengidentifikasi nilai-nilai moral apa yang mereka pelajari dari masing-masing tokoh dalam teks cerita dan mengisikannya dalam tabel yang disediakan.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 80-81

Reading: Activity 6

Reread “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” story.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Geografi Kelas 11 Halaman 212 213 214 215 216 217 Kurikulum Merdeka: Evaluasi Bab 4

What lessons did you learn from each characters?

Discuss with threedifferent mates and compare to your answer.

There are many moral lessons that you can learn from the story, such as honesty, integrity, forgiveness, courage, and self-sacrifice.

The lessons are presented by the characterization of each character in the story.

Complete the following chart with the names of the characters that best describe the characterizations provided.

You also have to provide evidence from the story that supports each character’s characterization.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 80
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 80.

Answer:

1. Honesty and Integrity Character’s Name(s): Faun Tumnus, Edmund

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 11
Kurikulum Merdeka
BERITA TERKAIT
pai-kelas-11-hlm-173-merdeka.jpg

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 11 Halaman 173 Kurikulum Merdeka: Penilaian Pengetahuan Bab 5 Soal Uraian

18 jam lalu

  • 5 Rekomendasi Sampo Terbaik untuk Merawat Rambut dan Kesehatan Kulit Kepala
    Haircare
    5 Rekomendasi Sampo Terbaik untuk Merawat Rambut dan Kesehatan Kulit Kepala
    Review itel A49, Handphone Murah Sejutaan dengan Layar 6,6 Inch dan Dua Fitur Keamanan
    Produk Handphone
    Review itel A49, Handphone Murah Sejutaan dengan Layar 6,6 Inch dan Dua Fitur Keamanan
    5 Rekomendasi Sampo Terbaik untuk Merawat Rambut dan Kesehatan Kulit Kepala
    Haircare
    5 Rekomendasi Sampo Terbaik untuk Merawat Rambut dan Kesehatan Kulit Kepala
    5 Bahan yang Tidak Boleh Dibersihkan dengan Sabun Cuci Piring, Termasuk Karpet
    Tips Home Care
    5 Bahan yang Tidak Boleh Dibersihkan dengan Sabun Cuci Piring, Termasuk Karpet
    Review carasun Solar Smart UV Protector, Sunscreen Terbaik yang Lindungi Kulit dari Paparan Matahari
    Skincare
    Review carasun Solar Smart UV Protector, Sunscreen Terbaik yang Lindungi Kulit dari Paparan Matahari
    5 Rekomendasi TWS dengan Baterai Tahan Lama, Denger Musik Ngga Ada Putusnya
    Aksesoris Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi TWS dengan Baterai Tahan Lama, Denger Musik Ngga Ada Putusnya
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Dijual Rumah SHM di Citraland Taman Puspa Raya - Surabaya
    Dijual Rumah SHM di Citraland Taman Puspa Raya - Surabaya
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Dijual Rumah Baru Modern Minimalis di Graha Natura - Surabaya
    Dijual Rumah Baru Modern Minimalis di Graha Natura - Surabaya
    Rp5,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Jual Rumah Bandung Baleendah Di Pean Graha Rancamanyar
    Jual Rumah Bandung Baleendah Di Pean Graha Rancamanyar
    Rp650.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Kerajinan Tangan Produksi Siap Supplay Riseller - Yogyakarta
    Kerajinan Tangan Produksi Siap Supplay Riseller - Yogyakarta
    Rp65.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    kerajinan Kentongan Kayu Nangka - Jepara
    kerajinan Kentongan Kayu Nangka - Jepara
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Tengah, Jepara
    Kerajinan Bmabu Tampah - Bandung Kota
    Kerajinan Bmabu Tampah - Bandung Kota
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Motor Honda Vario 2018 150 Hitam Seken Siap Pakai - Bandung
    Motor Honda Vario 2018 150 Hitam Seken Siap Pakai - Bandung
    Rp18.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Motor Honda Vario 125 2020 Blue Seken Siap Pakai - Bandung
    Motor Honda Vario 125 2020 Blue Seken Siap Pakai - Bandung
    Rp17.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Dijual Rumah Siap Huni SHM - Bandung Kota
    Dijual Rumah Siap Huni SHM - Bandung Kota
    Rp375.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Mobil Opel Blazer Montera 1999 Manual Siap Pakai - Bandung Kota
    Mobil Opel Blazer Montera 1999 Manual Siap Pakai - Bandung Kota
    Rp48.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    HP Samsung Note 10 Plus RAM 12/256GB Seken - Bandung Kota
    HP Samsung Note 10 Plus RAM 12/256GB Seken - Bandung Kota
    Rp5.850.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Laptop Macbook Air 2020 M1 256gb / 8gb Space Grey 13 Inc Seken - Bandung
    Laptop Macbook Air 2020 M1 256gb / 8gb Space Grey 13 Inc Seken - Bandung
    Rp11.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    HP iPhone 13 Pro 128GB Mulus Like New Bergaransi - Cimahi
    HP iPhone 13 Pro 128GB Mulus Like New Bergaransi - Cimahi
    Rp15.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Cimahi
    HP iPhone 14 Pro 128gb Deep Purple Fullset - Bandung Kota
    HP iPhone 14 Pro 128gb Deep Purple Fullset - Bandung Kota
    Rp18.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    HP iPhone 12 128GB iBox Bergaransi Siap Pakai - Bandung Kota
    HP iPhone 12 128GB iBox Bergaransi Siap Pakai - Bandung Kota
    Rp10.400.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Laptop Macbook Air 2014 Fullset RAM 4GB SSD 128GB Seken - Bandung Kota
    Laptop Macbook Air 2014 Fullset RAM 4GB SSD 128GB Seken - Bandung Kota
    Rp3.300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Mobil Toyota Avanza G 2016 Hitam Seken Mukus Siap Pakai - Bandung Kota
    Mobil Toyota Avanza G 2016 Hitam Seken Mukus Siap Pakai - Bandung Kota
    Rp149.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Mobil Suzuki Escudo 2003 Hitam Seken Siap Pakai - Bandung Kota
    Mobil Suzuki Escudo 2003 Hitam Seken Siap Pakai - Bandung Kota
    Rp78.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    PASAR JOMBANG
    PASAR JOMBANG
    Rp799.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Properti Bali rumah Denpasar Bali Sesetan
    Properti Bali rumah Denpasar Bali Sesetan
    Rp3,2 Milyar
    Bali, Denpasar
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan