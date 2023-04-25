Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 89 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 6

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 89.

Pada halaman 89, peserta didik diminta mengidentifikasi bagian-bagian dari teks cerita berdasarkan pengetahuan tentang struktur teks yang telah dipahami.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 89

Listening: Activity 6

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 266 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 5.11

Now, let’s identify the series of events being told in the story you have listened to.

Identify the structure of the story by matching up the sentences (1-7) with the plot structure (a-f). There is one extra sentence.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 89.

1. Napolen repelled Snowball from the farm and abused his powers that made the life even harder for the other animals in Manor farm.

2. The pig taught the other animals to read and write, and worked for the animal revolution.

3. The old Major spoke about animal freedom which then inspired Snowball and Napoleon to take on the leadership roles.

4. The animals realized and witnessed the cruelty and tyranny of of the pigs led by Napoleon.

5. The animals overheard the conversations of Napoleon and the other pigs with humans talking about their success to fool other animals for their own benefits.

6. The animals lived as livestock on Manor farm which was owned by Mr. Jones.

7. Napoleon and Snowball led the animals in Manor farm to rebel and take control of the farm.