Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 110 Kurikulum Merdeka Formative Text

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 110.

Pada halaman 110, peserta didik diminta menyimak dialog yang diperdengarkan kemudian menjawab pertanyaan yang tersedia.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 110

Formative Text

Part 1 Listening and Speaking

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Informatika Kelas 7 Halaman 200 Kurikulum Merdeka: Aktivitas AP-K7-01

The Listening transcript is provided in the Teacher’s Book. In this part of the test, you will hear some short narrative texts.

The texts and questions will be spoken twice. They will not be printed in your book, so you must listen carefully to understand what the speakers are saying.

There are 4 (four) questions in this part. For each question, choose the correct answer A, B, C, D, or E.

Transkrip listening

Once upon a time, in a seaside village in Padang, West Sumatra, there lived a poor widow called Mande Rubayah with her only son, Malin Kundang. Mande Rubayah had to work really hard to support their daily life.

One day, as Malin Kundang turned adult, he asked his mom to let him hitch a docked ship nearby and wander to the big cities to get better fortunes for the family. Even though his mother got in the way, Malin still insisted on going. Finally, with a heavy heart, Mande Rubayah allowed his son to go.

Days by days passed, after years of waiting for her son, one day, Mande Rubayah heard a news from her neighbor that a large ship docked near the village and that the beautiful large ship belonged to Malin Kundang and his wife. Mande Rubiyah immediately went to see her son.“My son, Malin, you are finally back, dear,” Mande cried happily to see Malin Kundang and his very beautiful wife walk off the ship.

Unexpectedly, Malin shook and pushed his mom away from him. When his wife asked him who that old woman was, he answered frantically, “She is an old beggar who wants to ask for a small part of our wealth!”