Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 114 115 Kurikulum Merdeka

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 114 sampai 115.

Pada halaman 114 sampai 115, peserta didik diminta membaca teks dan menjawab pertanyaan terkait isi teks.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 114-115

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 7 Halaman 117 Soal Ringkasan, Kurikulum Merdeka: Persamaan Linear

Formative Text

Part 2 Reading and Writing

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 111.

Bawang Mewah and Bawang Putih

A long time ago, there was a really wealthy merchant who lived with his only daughter named Bawang Putih as his wife had long passed away. Bawang Putih was so obedient, nice, and kind-hearted that everyone loved her.

One day, in order to help him take care of his daughter, Bawang Putih’s father married a widow. Since then, Bawang Putih had a stepmother and a stepsister named Bawang Merah. They were really nice to Bawang Putih when the merchant was home. However, when he was away, they treated Bawang Putih just like a servant.

One day, the merchant had to go out of town for several weeks for his business. Bawang Putih’s terrible days were awaiting as his father’s away. Unfortunately, a week after his leave, a really bad news was brought by his father’s loyal servant. He told Bawang Putih and her new family that his father got into an accident and passed away.

Bawang Putih wept and cried. She felt miserable while Bawang Merah and her mom were excited. They only thought about the merchant’s properties. After her father’s death, Bawang Putih’s life was even worse. Bawang Merah and her mother tortured her. No one would be on her side and comfort her. After doing the house chores for the whole day, she would cry and pray at night.

One day, her stepmother assigned her to wash her expensive silky scarf. So, she immediately went to the river to wash that scarf along with the other clothes. Being tired, sleepy and hungry, she became less conscientious in her work. She lost the scarf. “Oh my goodness, where’s my mom’s favorite scarf? How can I be so careless? God, it’s drifting down the river. I have to get it back or my mom will scold me.”

Bawang Putih panicked. She went down the river and asked everyone she met.

Then, she met an old woman who passed by the river bank. Bawang Putih stopped her and asked, “Excuse me, grandma. May I ask you?”

"Yes, my dear young lady. What can I help you?” “I have been looking for my mom’s red silky scarf, grandma. I was sloppy that I made the scarf drift down the river. I was wondering if you might have seen it floated down the river or stuck near here, grandma.”