Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 114 115 Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 114 dan 115 Kurikulum Merdeka tentang Formative Text Reading and Writing.

Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 114 115 Kurikulum Merdeka
kemdikbud
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 114 dan 115. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 114 sampai 115.

Pada halaman 114 sampai 115, peserta didik diminta membaca teks dan menjawab pertanyaan terkait isi teks.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 114-115

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 7 Halaman 117 Soal Ringkasan, Kurikulum Merdeka: Persamaan Linear

Formative Text

Part 2 Reading and Writing

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 111
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 111.

Bawang Mewah and Bawang Putih

A long time ago, there was a really wealthy merchant who lived with his only daughter named Bawang Putih as his wife had long passed away. Bawang Putih was so obedient, nice, and kind-hearted that everyone loved her.

One day, in order to help him take care of his daughter, Bawang Putih’s father married a widow. Since then, Bawang Putih had a stepmother and a stepsister named Bawang Merah. They were really nice to Bawang Putih when the merchant was home. However, when he was away, they treated Bawang Putih just like a servant.

One day, the merchant had to go out of town for several weeks for his business. Bawang Putih’s terrible days were awaiting as his father’s away. Unfortunately, a week after his leave, a really bad news was brought by his father’s loyal servant. He told Bawang Putih and her new family that his father got into an accident and passed away.

Bawang Putih wept and cried. She felt miserable while Bawang Merah and her mom were excited. They only thought about the merchant’s properties. After her father’s death, Bawang Putih’s life was even worse. Bawang Merah and her mother tortured her. No one would be on her side and comfort her. After doing the house chores for the whole day, she would cry and pray at night.

One day, her stepmother assigned her to wash her expensive silky scarf. So, she immediately went to the river to wash that scarf along with the other clothes. Being tired, sleepy and hungry, she became less conscientious in her work. She lost the scarf. “Oh my goodness, where’s my mom’s favorite scarf? How can I be so careless? God, it’s drifting down the river. I have to get it back or my mom will scold me.”

Bawang Putih panicked. She went down the river and asked everyone she met.
Then, she met an old woman who passed by the river bank. Bawang Putih stopped her and asked, “Excuse me, grandma. May I ask you?”

"Yes, my dear young lady. What can I help you?” “I have been looking for my mom’s red silky scarf, grandma. I was sloppy that I made the scarf drift down the river. I was wondering if you might have seen it floated down the river or stuck near here, grandma.”

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 11
Kurikulum Merdeka
BERITA TERKAIT
cover-buku-bahasa-inggris-tingkat-lanjut-kelas-11-kurikulum-merdeka.jpg

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 91 92 Kurikulum Merdeka Practice 1

23 jam lalu

  • BMKG Ungkap Pada April-Juni, Suhu Panas Mencapai Puncak, Ini 5 Sunscreen yang Bantu Lindungi Kulitmu
    Bodycare
    BMKG Ungkap Pada April-Juni, Suhu Panas Mencapai Puncak, Ini 5 Sunscreen yang Bantu Lindungi Kulitmu
    Review NPURE Licorice Milky Spotlight Toner, Ampuh Kurangi Minyak pada Wajah
    Skincare
    Review NPURE Licorice Milky Spotlight Toner, Ampuh Kurangi Minyak pada Wajah
    Review NPURE Licorice Potion of Light Serum, Bantu Pudarkan Noda Hitam Membandel
    Skincare
    Review NPURE Licorice Potion of Light Serum, Bantu Pudarkan Noda Hitam Membandel
    Review OXYNIC OPTIMUS II Standing Mixer dengan 10 Speed, Adonan Lebih Cepat Kalis
    Alat Elektronik
    Review OXYNIC OPTIMUS II Standing Mixer dengan 10 Speed, Adonan Lebih Cepat Kalis
    5 Rekomendasi Lipstik Glossy, Tampil Menarik dengan Bibir Cantik Berkilau
    Produk Kecantikan
    5 Rekomendasi Lipstik Glossy, Tampil Menarik dengan Bibir Cantik Berkilau
    5 Rekomendasi Shaving Cream Terbaik, Salah Satunya Alpha Rules Raze Off Shaving Cream
    Body Care
    5 Rekomendasi Shaving Cream Terbaik, Salah Satunya Alpha Rules Raze Off Shaving Cream
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Terbaik - Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Cibeber Cilegon
    Terbaik - Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Cibeber Cilegon
    Rp1.900.000
    Banten, Cilegon
    Agen Pasang Penangkal petir Rumah Jatiasih Bekasi
    Agen Pasang Penangkal petir Rumah Jatiasih Bekasi
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Pusat Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir cijeruk bogor
    Pusat Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir cijeruk bogor
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Terima Pasang Camera Cctv Kebon Jeruk Jakarta Barat
    Terima Pasang Camera Cctv Kebon Jeruk Jakarta Barat
    Rp2.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Paket Murah Jasa Pasang Camera CCtv Kramat Jati jakarta Timur
    Paket Murah Jasa Pasang Camera CCtv Kramat Jati jakarta Timur
    Rp2.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Gratis Pemasangan Kamera Cctv Tanah Abang jakarta Pusat
    Gratis Pemasangan Kamera Cctv Tanah Abang jakarta Pusat
    Rp2.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Pasang Camera Cctv Cipanas Lebak Banten
    Pasang Camera Cctv Cipanas Lebak Banten
    Rp2.500.000
    Banten, Lebak
    Online Pasang Camera Cctv Kapuk Jakarta barat
    Online Pasang Camera Cctv Kapuk Jakarta barat
    Rp2.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Jasa Pasang Camera Cctv Setu Tangerang Selatan
    Jasa Pasang Camera Cctv Setu Tangerang Selatan
    Rp2.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Spek Pasang Penangkal Petir Kalideres Jakarta barat
    Spek Pasang Penangkal Petir Kalideres Jakarta barat
    Rp1.900.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Pelayanan Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir kadipaten tasikmalaya
    Pelayanan Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir kadipaten tasikmalaya
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Tasikmalaya
    Diskon Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir andir bandung
    Diskon Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir andir bandung
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Truk Mitsunishi Canter Super Sped Bak Kayu Kondisi Siap Pakai - Pekanbaru
    Truk Mitsunishi Canter Super Sped Bak Kayu Kondisi Siap Pakai - Pekanbaru
    Rp180.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Mobil Avanza Type G Manual Super Istimewah - Pekanbaru
    Mobil Avanza Type G Manual Super Istimewah - Pekanbaru
    Rp110.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Mobil Toyta Fortuner VRZ Bekas Body Mulus - Pekanbaru
    Mobil Toyta Fortuner VRZ Bekas Body Mulus - Pekanbaru
    Rp190.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Truk Hino Dutro X Power Bak Cargo - Pekanbaru
    Truk Hino Dutro X Power Bak Cargo - Pekanbaru
    Rp215.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Mobil Isuzu Panther Grand Touring Pajak Hidup Surat Lengkap - Pekanbaru
    Mobil Isuzu Panther Grand Touring Pajak Hidup Surat Lengkap - Pekanbaru
    Rp80.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Canter Super HDX 6,6 Dum Truk Full Orisinil Bekas Tarikan Leasing - Pekanbaru
    Canter Super HDX 6,6 Dum Truk Full Orisinil Bekas Tarikan Leasing - Pekanbaru
    Rp185.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Hino dutro 130 HD - Pekanbaru
    Hino dutro 130 HD - Pekanbaru
    Rp160.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Mobil Truk Fuso LM 6x4 HD 220 PS Double Gardan Bekas Mulus Surat Lengkap - Pekanbaru
    Mobil Truk Fuso LM 6x4 HD 220 PS Double Gardan Bekas Mulus Surat Lengkap - Pekanbaru
    Rp250.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan