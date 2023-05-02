Soal Latihan
Soal Ujian Sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP 2023, Lengkap beserta Kunci Jawaban
Kunci Jawaban dan soal Ujian Sekolah, Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP, dilengkapi soal pilihan ganda dan esai, dapat jadi bahan koreksi dan pembelajaran.
Muhammad Alvian Fakka
Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Contoh soal Ujian Sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP 2023, lengkap beserta kunci jawabannya.
Soal Ujian Sekolah, Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP ini terdiri dari beberapa sumber yang terdiri dari 25 soal pilihan ganda dan 3 Esai.
Kumpulan contoh soal Ujian Sekolah, Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP ini ditujukan kepada orang tua atau wali untuk memandu proses belajar.
Sebelum menengok hasil kunci jawaban pastikan siswa harus terlebih dahulu menjawab soal Ujian Sekolah, Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP ini.
Lalu gunakan artikel ini untuk mengoreksi hasil pekerjaan siswa.
Contoh soal Ujian Sekolah, Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP
Read the reading text to answer questions numbers 1-4.
To : All members of Literature Club
From : Chairman of Literature Club
Date : May, 27th 2020
Subject: Reviewing book
I would like to inform all members of Literature club that on this Saturday we will hold a reviewing Konspirasi Alam Semesta, a book by Fiersa Besari. I expect your participation in this occasion. This Occasion will be held at 09:00 AM in Auditorium.
1. What is the writer’s purpose in writing the message ?
A. To get permission from all students to join the project
B. To invite all members of Literature Club to review a best selling book
C. To tell all students that he is interested in reviewing books
D. To inform all students about the cancellation of a meeting
Kunci Jawaban: B
2. From the message above we can infer that ... .
A. Fiersa Besari is an author
B. The participants of the event will be introduced to a tip of business
C. The chairman of the literature club is a great book writer
D. The event will be carried out at 09.00 in the evening.
Kunci Jawaban: A
3. “ .... that on this Saturday we will hold a reviewing.....”
The underlined word refers to ... .
A. The chairman of the literature club
B. The chairman including the members of the literature club
C. The chairman, the members of the club and a book writer
D. The members of the literature Club and a book writer
