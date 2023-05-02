Soal Ujian Sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP 2023, Lengkap beserta Kunci Jawaban

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Contoh soal Ujian Sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP 2023, lengkap beserta kunci jawabannya.

Soal Ujian Sekolah, Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP ini terdiri dari beberapa sumber yang terdiri dari 25 soal pilihan ganda dan 3 Esai.

Kumpulan contoh soal Ujian Sekolah, Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP ini ditujukan kepada orang tua atau wali untuk memandu proses belajar.

Sebelum menengok hasil kunci jawaban pastikan siswa harus terlebih dahulu menjawab soal Ujian Sekolah, Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP ini.

Lalu gunakan artikel ini untuk mengoreksi hasil pekerjaan siswa.

Contoh soal Ujian Sekolah, Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP

Read the reading text to answer questions numbers 1-4.

To : All members of Literature Club

From : Chairman of Literature Club

Date : May, 27th 2020

Subject: Reviewing book

I would like to inform all members of Literature club that on this Saturday we will hold a reviewing Konspirasi Alam Semesta, a book by Fiersa Besari. I expect your participation in this occasion. This Occasion will be held at 09:00 AM in Auditorium.

1. What is the writer’s purpose in writing the message ?

A. To get permission from all students to join the project

B. To invite all members of Literature Club to review a best selling book

C. To tell all students that he is interested in reviewing books

D. To inform all students about the cancellation of a meeting

Kunci Jawaban: B

2. From the message above we can infer that ... .

A. Fiersa Besari is an author

B. The participants of the event will be introduced to a tip of business

C. The chairman of the literature club is a great book writer

D. The event will be carried out at 09.00 in the evening.

Kunci Jawaban: A

3. “ .... that on this Saturday we will hold a reviewing.....”

The underlined word refers to ... .

A. The chairman of the literature club

B. The chairman including the members of the literature club

C. The chairman, the members of the club and a book writer

D. The members of the literature Club and a book writer