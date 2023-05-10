Latihan Soal

Soal Ujian Sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP/MTs, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawabannya

Simak contoh latihan soal ujian sekolah pilihan ganda mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP/Mts, lengkap dengan kunci jawabannya berikut ini.

Ilustrasi ujian - Inilah contoh latihan soal ujian sekolah pilihan ganda mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP/Mts, lengkap dengan kunci jawabannya berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kumpulan contoh latihan soal Penilaian Akhir Tahun (PAT) atau Ujian Akhir Sekolah (UAS) Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP/Mts semester 2.

Contoh latihan soal ujian sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 semester 2 terdiri dari 10 soal pilihan ganda.

Latihan soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP/MTs semester 2 juga dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban.

Soal dan kunci jawaban ujian sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP/MTs ini, dapat dijadikan sebagai panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak.

Tribunnews tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal tersebut.

Baca juga: Soal Ujian Sekolah Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 9 SMP/MTs 2023, Lengkap Kunci Jawaban

LATIHAN SOAL UJIAN SEKOLAH BAHASA INGGRIS KELAS 9 SMP/MTs

Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan huruf  A, B, C atau D di depan jawaban yang benar!

Read the text and answer questions 1 to 3.

If you are a sport fan, you are sure to know the name of Michael Jordan. It is probably the greatest basketball player is over; his fame will live on for many years to come.
Michael Jordan certainly looks like a star. He is tall, well-build and handsome, with friendly brown eyes and wide green. He always manages to look well dressed, even in his casual clothes or smart suits.
His personality, too, is as outstanding as his playing ability. Michael Jordan is a very determined person. This has mid him a successful basketball star. He has given a lot of money and support to charities.
All in all, Michael Jordan is not only a great athlete, but also a warm, caring person. It is no wonder that so many boys have dreamed of growing up to be just like him.

1. Why is he famous?

A. He is handsome

B. He is the best basketball player

C. He gives charity

D. The author admires him

