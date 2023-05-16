Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 193, Associating: Rearranging Story

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193, terdapat tugas Associating.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193 memuat soal untuk menyusun kembali sebuah cerita.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193.

Associating

We will work in groups. We will put the events and the sentences in each event of Siti’s experience in the right order.

Here are what we will do. First, we will read the events carefully. Second, we will discuss and decide the right order of the events. Third, we will read the sentences in each of the events and decide the right order of the sentences. Then, we will handwrite the result of our discussion on a piece of paper.

We will work in groups. We will put the events and the sentences in each event of Siti’s experience in the right order. We will use a dictionary. We will spell the words and use the punctuation marks correctly. We will say the sentences loudly, clearly, and correctly. If we have any problems, we will go to our teacher for help

Jawaban:

Part two

- On Sunday morning, very early before sunrise, we walked to the farm.

- When we got there, some farmers were milking the cow.