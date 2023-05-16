Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 193, Associating: Rearranging Story

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193. Memuat tugas Associating untuk rearranging Siti’s experience in the right order.

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 193, Associating: Rearranging Story
Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP
Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193. Terdapat tugas untuk menyusun Siti’s experience in the right order pada tugas Associating. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193, terdapat tugas Associating.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193 memuat soal untuk menyusun kembali sebuah cerita.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 193.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 226 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 5.13

Associating

We will work in groups. We will put the events and the sentences in each event of Siti’s experience in the right order.

Here are what we will do. First, we will read the events carefully. Second, we will discuss and decide the right order of the events. Third, we will read the sentences in each of the events and decide the right order of the sentences. Then, we will handwrite the result of our discussion on a piece of paper.

We will work in groups. We will put the events and the sentences in each event of Siti’s experience in the right order. We will use a dictionary. We will spell the words and use the punctuation marks correctly. We will say the sentences loudly, clearly, and correctly. If we have any problems, we will go to our teacher for help

Jawaban:

Part two

- On Sunday morning, very early before sunrise, we walked to the farm.

- When we got there, some farmers were milking the cow.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 7
BERITATERKAIT
  • Review 5 Produk KOHANA Indonesia, Investasi Peralatan Dapur Terbaik dan Mumpuni
    Peralatan Dapur
    Review 5 Produk KOHANA Indonesia, Investasi Peralatan Dapur Terbaik dan Mumpuni
    Punya Bobot Ringan, 5 Rekomendasi Laptop Mulai Rp 8 Jutaan yang Cocok untuk Dibawa Bepergian
    Produk Laptop
    Punya Bobot Ringan, 5 Rekomendasi Laptop Mulai Rp 8 Jutaan yang Cocok untuk Dibawa Bepergian
    7 Bahan Alami Mengatasi Karang Gigi Mudah dan Murah, Bisa Dilakukan di Rumah
    Tips Kecantikan
    7 Bahan Alami Mengatasi Karang Gigi Mudah dan Murah, Bisa Dilakukan di Rumah
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Xiaomi RAM 4 GB, Murah Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan Saja
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Xiaomi RAM 4 GB, Murah Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan Saja
    5 Rekomendasi Sampo dengan Kandungan Aloe Vera, Bantu Kurangi Kerontokan dan Lebatkan Rambut
    Hair Care
    5 Rekomendasi Sampo dengan Kandungan Aloe Vera, Bantu Kurangi Kerontokan dan Lebatkan Rambut
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop dengan Prosesor Intel Core Gen12 Terbaik Tahun 2023
    Produk Laptop
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop dengan Prosesor Intel Core Gen12 Terbaik Tahun 2023
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Splitzen penangkal petir Pekalipan Cirebon Kota
    Splitzen penangkal petir Pekalipan Cirebon Kota
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Pasang Penangkal Petir Radius R-85 Pondok Salam Purwakarta
    Pasang Penangkal Petir Radius R-85 Pondok Salam Purwakarta
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Purwakarta
    Konveksi Jersey Terbaik di Malang
    Konveksi Jersey Terbaik di Malang
    Rp75.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    JASA PASANG GROUNDING PENANGKAL PETIR CIKEDUNG - INDRAMAYU
    JASA PASANG GROUNDING PENANGKAL PETIR CIKEDUNG - INDRAMAYU
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Indramayu
    Jasa pasang penangkal petir baru Harjamukti Cirebon
    Jasa pasang penangkal petir baru Harjamukti Cirebon
    Rp1.700.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Rumah Mewah di Tangerang Paramount Petals Dibawah 1 M
    Rumah Mewah di Tangerang Paramount Petals Dibawah 1 M
    Rp800.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Good Condition, Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom at Taman Anggrek Residences
    Good Condition, Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom at Taman Anggrek Residences
    Rp300.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Tanah Kavling Bukit Malibo Transyogi Promo Free SHM
    Tanah Kavling Bukit Malibo Transyogi Promo Free SHM
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Sedot WC Murah Jakarta, Jasa Sedot Limbah, Dan Lain lain Layanan 24 Jam
    Sedot WC Murah Jakarta, Jasa Sedot Limbah, Dan Lain lain Layanan 24 Jam
    Rp500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Tempat Outbound Anak di Pandaan – Kolam Sebani : BENTENG KIDS OUTBOUND
    Tempat Outbound Anak di Pandaan – Kolam Sebani : BENTENG KIDS OUTBOUND
    Rp130.001
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Rekomendasi Rafting Bogor, Cisadane, Dan Puncak Harga Murah Dan Terpercaya
    Rekomendasi Rafting Bogor, Cisadane, Dan Puncak Harga Murah Dan Terpercaya
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Mesin Penghancur Batu Bara Fabrikasi Plant Bucket
    Mesin Penghancur Batu Bara Fabrikasi Plant Bucket
    Rp100.000.000
    Maluku, Ambon
    HP iPhone 11 Pro 64GB Ex Inter Bekas Face ID On Garansi - Karanganyar
    HP iPhone 11 Pro 64GB Ex Inter Bekas Face ID On Garansi - Karanganyar
    Rp6.700.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    Jual Apartemen Green Bay Pluit Jakarta Utara Studio Semi-furnished AA5FAE
    Jual Apartemen Green Bay Pluit Jakarta Utara Studio Semi-furnished AA5FAE
    Rp330.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Rumah Siap Huni, Dekat Candi Kedulan Di Tirtomartani, Sleman
    Rumah Siap Huni, Dekat Candi Kedulan Di Tirtomartani, Sleman
    Rp550.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Modern Minimalis Di Malang Raya Harga 700 Jutaan Nego
    Dijual Rumah Modern Minimalis Di Malang Raya Harga 700 Jutaan Nego
    Rp700.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Land Plot for Sale Freehold in Batur Sari Sanur Bali
    Land Plot for Sale Freehold in Batur Sari Sanur Bali
    Rp770.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    CETAK KALENDER 2024 PONTIANAK
    CETAK KALENDER 2024 PONTIANAK
    Rp14.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    PASANG CCTV FULL HD MALANG RAYA
    PASANG CCTV FULL HD MALANG RAYA
    Rp3.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Paket Pasang Penangkal Petir Rumah Pondok Melati SIP
    Paket Pasang Penangkal Petir Rumah Pondok Melati SIP
    Rp2.508.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan