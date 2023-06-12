Soal Latihan
Soal PAT Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Semester 2, Penilaian Akhir Tahun dan Kunci Jawaban PAS, UAS
Simak soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP. Dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban Penilaian Akhir Tahun Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP.
Enggar Kusuma Wardani
Garudea Prabawati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Penilaian Akhir Tahun (PAT) atau Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTs beserta kunci jawaban.
Contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTs ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda.
Soal dan kunci jawaban PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTs ini, hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak sebelum menghadapi Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS).
Diharapkan siswa dapat mengerjakan contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTs ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.
Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTs ini.
Contoh Soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTs
A. Answer the question by choosing A, B, C or D!
Questions 1 – 2
Hi! My name is Mariana. These are my friends at school. Theirnames are Elizabeth and Helen.
My favorite subject is Math and English. Math is at 8:30 on Monday. English is at 10:15 on Tuesday.
Elizabeth’s favorite subject is History. History is at 9:15 on Wednesday. Helen’s favorite subject is art. Art is 12:00 on Friday.
1. What is Mariana’s favorite subject on Tuesday?
A. English
B. History
C. Math
D. Art
Jawaban: A
2. “These are my friends at school.” The word my refers to ....
A. the writer’s friend
B. Elizabeth
C. Mariana
D. Helen
Jawaban: C