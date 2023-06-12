Soal Latihan

Soal PAT Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Semester 2, Penilaian Akhir Tahun dan Kunci Jawaban PAS, UAS

Simak soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP. Dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban Penilaian Akhir Tahun Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP.

Tangkap layar pdf buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7
Soal Penilaian Akhir Tahun (PAT) atau Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) Bahasa Inggris kelas 7. Dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban Penilaian Akhir Tahun Bahasa Inggris kelas 7. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Penilaian Akhir Tahun (PAT) atau Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTs beserta kunci jawaban.

Contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTs ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda.

Soal dan kunci jawaban PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTs ini, hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak sebelum menghadapi Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS).

Diharapkan siswa dapat mengerjakan contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTs ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTs ini.

Contoh Soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTs

A. Answer the question by choosing A, B, C or D!

Questions 1 – 2

Hi! My name is Mariana. These are my friends at school. Theirnames are Elizabeth and Helen.
My favorite subject is Math and English. Math is at 8:30 on Monday. English is at 10:15 on Tuesday.
Elizabeth’s favorite subject is History. History is at 9:15 on Wednesday. Helen’s favorite subject is art. Art is 12:00 on Friday.

1. What is Mariana’s favorite subject on Tuesday?

A. English
B. History
C. Math
D. Art

Jawaban: A

2. “These are my friends at school.” The word my refers to ....
A. the writer’s friend
B. Elizabeth
C. Mariana
D. Helen

Jawaban: C

