25 Contoh Soal UTS, PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 4 Semester 1 K13 dan Kunci Jawaban

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS) atau Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS) mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 4 SD Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013.

Contoh soal PTS ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawabannya.

Soal di bawah ini juga dilengkapi dengan 5 soal esai dan kunci jawabannya.

I. Pilihan Ganda

This text is for questions number 1 - 4.

I love visiting my grandmother’s house with my family. Her house is located in a small village that surrounds beautiful scenery.

As soon as we arrive, my grandma welcomes us and invites us to sit in her cozy living room.

We spend the afternoon chatting with grandma and listening to her stories about the old days.

She also prepares some delicious snacks and drinks for us to enjoy. It is really nice to catch up with her and spend quality time together.

Afterwards, we explore her lovely garden filled with colorful flowers and fresh fruits.

Grandma shows us her vegetable garden where she grows her own vegetables for cooking.

Before we leave, grandma gives us some of her homemade cookies and jam as a souvenir.

It is a wonderful visit and we all have a great time. Visiting grandma’s house is always a special experience for me.

1. What does the author enjoy doing at grandmother’s house?