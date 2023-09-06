Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 81, Let's Practice Part D: Complete the cause and effect transactional conversation.

D. Complete the cause and effect transactional conversation given below.

Use signal words like because, due to, so, therefore, the reason for, then, etc.

A. This conversation between two friends is about the effects of exercise on our body.

Siti: Hey! Why are you wearning your sports wear?

Edo: I am going to exercise.

Siti: Why? i have never seen you exercising before

Edo: Because I want to live healthy.

Siti: What happened if you didn't live healthy?

Edo: I will get tired and get sick easily.

Siti: Yes, I get your point. So we have to do exercise to make our body healthier. In addition we will not get sick easily.

