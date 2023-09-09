Contoh Soal PTS, UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS), Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS) mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, lengkap dengan kunci jawabannya.

Contoh soal PTS, UTS IPA kelas 9 SMP Semester 1 terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda yang dilengkapi kunci jawaban.

Siswa sebaiknya mengerjakan soal-soal terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawaban.

Adapun contoh soal ini hanya sebagai panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak.

Soal UTS, PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013

Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan huruf a,b,c atau d !

1. Choose the following sentences which expression of “congratulation”…

A. Great

B. Poor you are!

C. Get well soon my friend

D. Don’t be sick

Jawaban: A

2. The following sentence is expression of hope…

A. I like a nice house

B. I need a nice house

C. I would like to have a nice house

D. I wish I had a nice house

Jawaban: D

Text for number 3-7

You are going to need eggs, milk, sugar. Steps: First break the eggs. Then, pour a quarter of the milk in the bowl. After that add a small spoon of sugar. Mix the eggs, milk, and sugar. Put a piece of bread in the bowl with the eggs, milk and sugar. Turn over the bread. Now, put some butter in the pan. Turn on the stove. When the pan is hot, take the bread out of the bowl and put it into the pan. After you cook one side of the bread, cook the other side. After you finish the first place of the bread, cook the other pieces. Now you have French toast.