Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 46 Kurikulum Merdeka: Orangutan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP halaman 46 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Kunci jawaban halaman tersebut ada di Chapter 1: Exploring Fauna of Indonesia.

Di halaman tersebut, siswa diminta untuk mengerjakan soal tentang Orangutan.

Read the text and answer the questions that follow.

Orangutan

Orangutans are great apes from Indonesia. Orangutan means man of the forest. They live in Sumatra and Borneo. The scientiic name of Orangutan from Northern Sumatra is Pongo Abelii and the scientiic name of Orangutan from Borneo is Pongo Pygmaeus.

Orangutans have big bodies. A male orangutan can be more than 100 kilograms and can be quite tall. His height can be up to 150 centimeters tall. Female orangutans are smaller and shorter than the males. A mature female orangutan’s weight is about 40 kilograms. Her height is about 120 centimeters tall.

Orangutans have reddish brown hair. Unlike monkeys, they do not have tails. They have strong arms. They use their arms to swing between branches.

Orangutans live with their small family groups. They usually live in the tree branches where they build their nests. Orangutans’ favorite food is fruits. They also eat insects, honey, bird eggs, bark, and plants. They sometimes eat meat too. When they are thirsty, they sometimes drink the water from holes in the tree branches.

Orangutans are an endangered species because their habitat is threatened by people doing deforestation. The number of Bornean orangutans around 2017 was estimated at about 104,000 and the Sumatran orangutans about 7,500.

Questions:

1. Orangutans are …

a. Monkeys

b. Apes

c. Birds

d. Reptiles