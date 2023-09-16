Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 46 Kurikulum Merdeka: Orangutan

Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP halaman 46 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Penulis: Widya Lisfianti
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 46 Kurikulum Merdeka: Orangutan
Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Kurikulum Merdeka
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 46 Kurikulum Merdeka. A male orangutan can be … meters tall. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP halaman 46 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Kunci jawaban halaman tersebut ada di Chapter 1: Exploring Fauna of Indonesia.

Di halaman tersebut, siswa diminta untuk mengerjakan soal tentang Orangutan.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 46 Kurikulum Merdeka

Read the text and answer the questions that follow.

Orangutan

Orangutans are great apes from Indonesia. Orangutan means man of the forest. They live in Sumatra and Borneo. The scientiic name of Orangutan from Northern Sumatra is Pongo Abelii and the scientiic name of Orangutan from Borneo is Pongo Pygmaeus.

Orangutans have big bodies. A male orangutan can be more than 100 kilograms and can be quite tall. His height can be up to 150 centimeters tall. Female orangutans are smaller and shorter than the males. A mature female orangutan’s weight is about 40 kilograms. Her height is about 120 centimeters tall.

Orangutans have reddish brown hair. Unlike monkeys, they do not have tails. They have strong arms. They use their arms to swing between branches.

Orangutans live with their small family groups. They usually live in the tree branches where they build their nests. Orangutans’ favorite food is fruits. They also eat insects, honey, bird eggs, bark, and plants. They sometimes eat meat too. When they are thirsty, they sometimes drink the water from holes in the tree branches.

Orangutans are an endangered species because their habitat is threatened by people doing deforestation. The number of Bornean orangutans around 2017 was estimated at about 104,000 and the Sumatran orangutans about 7,500.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 46 Kurikulum Merdeka
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 46 Kurikulum Merdeka

Baca juga: Contoh Soal UTS, PTS Fisika Kelas 11 SMA Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka, Beserta Jawabannya Lengkap

Questions:

1. Orangutans are …

a. Monkeys
b. Apes
c. Birds
d. Reptiles

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 9
Kurikulum Merdeka
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Tanah Strategis View Sawah Dan Gunung Merapi
    Tanah Strategis View Sawah Dan Gunung Merapi
    Rp2.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Tanah Jalan Surya Kota Pontianak
    Tanah Jalan Surya Kota Pontianak
    Rp4.500.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Tanah Bonus Rumah Lama Di Condongcatur Dekat RS JIH
    Tanah Bonus Rumah Lama Di Condongcatur Dekat RS JIH
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Ruko A Yani Mega Mall Kota Pontianak
    Ruko A Yani Mega Mall Kota Pontianak
    Rp5 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Rumah Lokasi Palemsewu Bantul Belakang Samsat Sewon
    Rumah Lokasi Palemsewu Bantul Belakang Samsat Sewon
    Rp990.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah The Green Park Type Edelweiss Hook Kota Pontianak
    Rumah The Green Park Type Edelweiss Hook Kota Pontianak
    Rp1,7 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Rumah Plus Tanah Jalan Budi Karya Kota Pontianak
    Rumah Plus Tanah Jalan Budi Karya Kota Pontianak
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Ruko Enchante Business Park Gading Serpong Kota Tangerang
    Ruko Enchante Business Park Gading Serpong Kota Tangerang
    Rp3,2 Milyar
    Banten, Tangerang
    Ruko Santa Anna Santa Monica Gading Serpong Kota Tangerang
    Ruko Santa Anna Santa Monica Gading Serpong Kota Tangerang
    Rp2,2 Milyar
    Banten, Tangerang
    Rumah Cendana Peak Lippo Karawaci Kota Tangerang
    Rumah Cendana Peak Lippo Karawaci Kota Tangerang
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    FREMONT RUMAH CANTIK 1 LANTAI RASA 2 LANTAI DENGAN DESIGN AMERICAN CLASSIC YANG MEWAH
    FREMONT RUMAH CANTIK 1 LANTAI RASA 2 LANTAI DENGAN DESIGN AMERICAN CLASSIC YANG MEWAH
    Rp1 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Tanah Kavling Murah Siap Bangun SHM Pekarangan Harga Hanya 15 JTM
    Tanah Kavling Murah Siap Bangun SHM Pekarangan Harga Hanya 15 JTM
    Rp1.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Tanah Jalan Karya Baru 7 Kota Pontianak
    Tanah Jalan Karya Baru 7 Kota Pontianak
    Rp450.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    madu herbal Di Malang
    madu herbal Di Malang
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Mesin Hammermild Penepung Penghalus Pencacah Serbaguna
    Mesin Hammermild Penepung Penghalus Pencacah Serbaguna
    Rp75.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Villa Proses Bangun Strategis Hook Dekat Kampus UII Pusat
    Villa Proses Bangun Strategis Hook Dekat Kampus UII Pusat
    Rp1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah Murah Baru Dekat Jalan Tajem Dan Budi Mulia
    Rumah Murah Baru Dekat Jalan Tajem Dan Budi Mulia
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah Siap Huni Dalam Cluster Elit Area Condongcatur Dekat RS JIH
    Rumah Siap Huni Dalam Cluster Elit Area Condongcatur Dekat RS JIH
    Rp2,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Tanah Strategis Area Barat SMAN 1 Seyegan
    Tanah Strategis Area Barat SMAN 1 Seyegan
    Rp2.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Ruko Jalan IR H Juanda Kota Pontianak
    Ruko Jalan IR H Juanda Kota Pontianak
    Rp13,9 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan