Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka

Kurikulum Merdeka
Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka.
Penulis:
Widya Lisfianti
Editor:
Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka.
Kunci jawaban halaman tersebut ada di Chapter 1: Exploring Fauna of Indonesia.
Di halaman tersebut, siswa diminta untuk mengerjakan soal Section 3: Language Focus bagian c dan d.
c. Fill in the blanks with the suitable possessive adjectives.
Galang and 1) his friends are writing a report about the life of Gorillas and Orangutans. Galang divides the task for 2) __________ friends. Monita’s task is to ind information about Gorillas. 3) __________ notes are about the physical appearance of a gorilla. Andre and Pipit work together to ind information about orangutans. 4) __________ task is to take notes about the physical appearance of orangutans. Galang is the captain of the group. 5) __________ task is to collect all of the information and write them as a report. Galang and 6) __________ friends should submit their report on Monday.
Jawaban:
1. His
2. Her
3. Their
4. His
5. Their
d. Match the picture and the physical appearances of gorillas and orangutans
Jawaban:
1. Hairless face
2. Large nostrils
3. Broad shoulders
4. Black skin and hair
5. Human like hands
*) Disclaimer:
Jawaban di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.
Soal ini berupa pertanyaan terbuka yang artinya ada beberapa jawaban tidak terpaku seperti di atas.
