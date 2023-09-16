Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka. Match the picture and the physical appearances of gorillas and orangutans

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Kunci jawaban halaman tersebut ada di Chapter 1: Exploring Fauna of Indonesia.

Di halaman tersebut, siswa diminta untuk mengerjakan soal Section 3: Language Focus bagian c dan d.

c. Fill in the blanks with the suitable possessive adjectives.

Galang and 1) his friends are writing a report about the life of Gorillas and Orangutans. Galang divides the task for 2) __________ friends. Monita’s task is to ind information about Gorillas. 3) __________ notes are about the physical appearance of a gorilla. Andre and Pipit work together to ind information about orangutans. 4) __________ task is to take notes about the physical appearance of orangutans. Galang is the captain of the group. 5) __________ task is to collect all of the information and write them as a report. Galang and 6) __________ friends should submit their report on Monday.

Jawaban:

1. His

2. Her

3. Their

4. His

5. Their

d. Match the picture and the physical appearances of gorillas and orangutans

Jawaban:

1. Hairless face

2. Large nostrils

3. Broad shoulders

4. Black skin and hair

5. Human like hands

*) Disclaimer:

Jawaban di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

Soal ini berupa pertanyaan terbuka yang artinya ada beberapa jawaban tidak terpaku seperti di atas.

