Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka

Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Penulis: Widya Lisfianti
Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Kurikulum Merdeka
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka. Match the picture and the physical appearances of gorillas and orangutans 

Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Kunci jawaban halaman tersebut ada di Chapter 1: Exploring Fauna of Indonesia.

Di halaman tersebut, siswa diminta untuk mengerjakan soal Section 3: Language Focus bagian c dan d.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka

c. Fill in the blanks with the suitable possessive adjectives.

Galang and 1) his friends are writing a report about the life of Gorillas and Orangutans. Galang divides the task for 2) __________ friends. Monita’s task is to ind information about Gorillas. 3) __________ notes are about the physical appearance of a gorilla. Andre and Pipit work together to ind information about orangutans. 4) __________ task is to take notes about the physical appearance of orangutans. Galang is the captain of the group. 5) __________ task is to collect all of the information and write them as a report. Galang and 6) __________ friends should submit their report on Monday.

Jawaban:

1. His
2. Her
3. Their
4. His
5. Their

d. Match the picture and the physical appearances of gorillas and orangutans

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 50 Kurikulum Merdeka

Jawaban:

1. Hairless face

2. Large nostrils

3. Broad shoulders

4. Black skin and hair

5. Human like hands

*) Disclaimer:

Jawaban di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

Soal ini berupa pertanyaan terbuka yang artinya ada beberapa jawaban tidak terpaku seperti di atas.

(Tribunnews.com, Widya)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
