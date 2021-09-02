Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello: It's You, Babe

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Never Be The Same dari Camila Cabello dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello: It’s You, Babe
Rollingstone.com
Camila Cabello - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Never Be The Same dari Camila Cabello dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Never Be The Same dari Camila Cabello dalam artikel berikut ini.

Never Be the Same dipopulerkan penyanyi Amerika, Camila Cabello untuk album studio debutnya, Camila (2018).

Berikut Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello:

[Verse 1]
C
Something must've gone wrong in my brain
G
Got your chemicals all in my veins
Dm                                                                 F
Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain
C
Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane
G
Now I’m seeing red, not thinking straight
Dm                                                               F
Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me

[Pre-Chorus]
               C
Just like nicotine
                                  G
Heroine, Morphine
                                                                            Dm
Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need

All I need,
                        F
Yeah, you're all I need

[Chorus]
       C
It’s you, babe
                                                                       G
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe
                                                                    Dm
And I could try to run but it would be useless

You’re to blame
                 F
Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same
        C
It’s you, babe
                                                                       G
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe
                                                                       Dm
And I could try to run but it would be useless

You’re to blame
                 F
Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever ever be the same
C                                    G
I’ll never be the same
                                      Dm
I’ll never be the same
                                      F
I’ll never be the same

[Verse 2]
C
Sneaking in LA when the lights are low
G
Off of one touch, I could overdose
Dm                                                                                           F
You said "stop playing it safe, girl I wanna see you lose control"

[Pre-Chorus]
               C
Just like nicotine
                                 G
Heroine, Morphine
                                                                          Dm
Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need

All I need
F
All I need

[Chorus]
         C
It’s you, babe
                                                                      G
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe
                                                                      Dm
And I could try to run but it would be useless

You’re to blame
                F
Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same
        C
It’s you, babe
                                                                      G
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe
                                                                      Dm
And I could try to run but it would be useless

You’re to blame
                 F
Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever ever be the same
                                      G
I’ll never be the same
                                      Dm
I’ll never be the same
                                      F
I’ll never be the same

[Bridge]
             C                                                                   G
You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head (I blame)
             C                                                                   G
You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head (I blame)

[Chorus]
                          C
I'm saying it’s you, babe
                                                                      G
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe
                                                                      Dm
And I could try to run but it would be useless

You’re to blame
                 F
Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same
        C
It’s you, babe
                                                                       G
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe
                                                                       Dm
And I could try to run but it would be useless

You’re to blame
                 F                                                                             C
Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever ever be the same

