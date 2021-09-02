Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello: It’s You, Babe

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Never Be The Same dari Camila Cabello dalam artikel berikut ini.

Never Be the Same dipopulerkan penyanyi Amerika, Camila Cabello untuk album studio debutnya, Camila (2018).

Berikut Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello:

[Verse 1]

C

Something must've gone wrong in my brain

G

Got your chemicals all in my veins

Dm F

Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain

C

Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane

G

Now I’m seeing red, not thinking straight

Dm F

Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me



[Pre-Chorus]

C

Just like nicotine

G

Heroine, Morphine

Dm

Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need



All I need,

F

Yeah, you're all I need



[Chorus]

C

It’s you, babe

G

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe

Dm

And I could try to run but it would be useless



You’re to blame

F

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same

C

It’s you, babe

G

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe

Dm

And I could try to run but it would be useless



You’re to blame

F

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever ever be the same

C G

I’ll never be the same

Dm

I’ll never be the same

F

I’ll never be the same



[Verse 2]

C

Sneaking in LA when the lights are low

G

Off of one touch, I could overdose

Dm F

You said "stop playing it safe, girl I wanna see you lose control"



[Pre-Chorus]

C

Just like nicotine

G

Heroine, Morphine

Dm

Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need



All I need

F

All I need



[Chorus]

C

It’s you, babe

G

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe

Dm

And I could try to run but it would be useless



You’re to blame

F

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same

C

It’s you, babe

G

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe

Dm

And I could try to run but it would be useless



You’re to blame

F

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever ever be the same

G

I’ll never be the same

Dm

I’ll never be the same

F

I’ll never be the same



[Bridge]

C G

You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head (I blame)

C G

You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head (I blame)



[Chorus]

C

I'm saying it’s you, babe

G

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe

Dm

And I could try to run but it would be useless



You’re to blame

F

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same

C

It’s you, babe

G

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe

Dm

And I could try to run but it would be useless



You’re to blame

F C

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever ever be the same

