Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Into the Thick of It! - The Backyardigans, Viral di TikTok

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Chord Gitar Into the Thick of It! - The Backyardigans, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Into the Thick of It!.

Lagu Into the Thick of It! dirilis pada 2005 dalam program anak The Backyardigans.

Dulu menjadi soundtrack di kartun The Backyardigans, Into the Thick of It! kini kembali viral di TikTok.

Chord Gitar Into the Thick of It! - The Backyardigans:

[Chorus]

G

Into the thick of it

G

Into the thick of it

G

Into the thick of it (ugh)

G D G

(strings)

[Verse 1]

G

We're tramping through the bush

G

On and on, we push

G

Into the thick of it

G C D

But we can't see where we're going

G

We've made a stellar start to find our jungles heart

G D G C D

But all we'll find is nothing if we can't see where we're going

[Chorus]

G

Into the thick of it

G

Into the thick of it

G

Into the thick of it

C D

But we can't see where we're going

G D G

(strings)

[Chorus]

G

Into the thick of it

G

Into the thick of it

G

Into the thick of it

C D

But we can't see where we're going (ugh)

[Verse 2]

G

The jungle's kind of tricky, the path is never straight

C G A D

And sometimes there's no path at all, which makes it hard to navigate

G

Although the jungle's thick, we're moving through it quick

C G A D

But that won't do us any good if we're going around in circles

[Chorus]

G

Into the thick of it

G

Into the thick of it

G

Into the thick of it

C D

We're going 'round in circles (ugh)

G D G

(strings)

[Verse 3]

G

These trees look so familiar

G

We've been here once before

C G

You're right, except it wasn't once

A D

It was three times or four

G

Stuck in the thick of it

G

Stuck in the thick of it

G

Stuck in the thick of it

G D G

We've gone around in circles

(Tribunnews.com)

