Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry: Cause You're Hot Then You're Cold

chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Hot N Cold oleh Katy Perry dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry: Cause You're Hot Then You're Cold
courtesy of Ismaya Live and Sound Rhythm
Katy Perry saat konser yang bertemakan The Prismatic World Tour pada Sabtu (9/5/2015) - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Hot N Cold 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Hot N Cold dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Hot N Cold dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Katy Perry.

Hot N Cold pertama kali dirilis pada 30 September 2008, lalu.

Sementara, video klipnya diunggah di kanal YouTube Katy Perry pada 14 Oktober 2008.

Kini lagu ini viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: cause you're hot then you're cold. You're yes then you're no.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Pesan Terakhir - Lyodra: Tapi Terimalah Permintaan Terakhirku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Tanpo Tresnamu - Denny Caknan, Kunci dari G Mudah Dimainkan

Chord Gitar Hot N Cold - Katy Perry:

[Verse]

D                           A

You change your mind

            Em                 G

Like a girl changes clothes

        D        A

Yeah you, PMS

             Em

Like a bitch

              G

I would know

         D            A

And you overthink

              Em

Always speak

       G

Crypticly

               D

I should know

          A                         Em   G

That you're no good for me

[Chorus]

                      D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

            A

You're yes then you're no

            Em

You're in then you're out

             G

You're up then you're down

           D

You're wrong when it's right

      A

It's black and it's white

     Em

We fight, we break up

     G

We kiss, we make up

        D                                      A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

               Em                                      G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

           D

You're hot then you're cold

           A

You're yes then you're no

          Em

You're in and you're out

          G

You're up and you're down

[Instrumental]

D A Em G

[Verse]

D                  A

We used to be

               Em

Just like twins

          G

So in sync

        D            A 

The same energy

               Em         G

Now's a dead battery

            D                    A

Used to laugh bout nothing

                Em        G

Now your plain boring

               D

I should know that

  A                         Em     G

You're not gonna change

[Chorus]

                      D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

            A

You're yes then you're no

            Em

You're in then you're out

            G

You're up then you're down

           D

You're wrong when it's right

      A

It's black and it's white

     Em

We fight, we break up

     G

We kiss, we make up

        D                                       A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

               Em                                      G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

          D

You're hot then you're cold

          A

You're yes then you're no

           Em

You're in and you're out

           G

You're up and you're down

[Instrumental]

Bm G D A

Bm G D A

[Bridge]

Bm            G

Someone call the doctor

D            A

Got a case of a love bi-polar

Bm             G

Stuck on a roller coaster

D                    A

Can't get off this ride

D                             A

You change your mind

           Em                  G

Like a girl changes clothes

[Chorus]

                      D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

            A

You're yes then you're no

            Em

You're in then you're out

             G

You're up then you're down

           D

You're wrong when it's right

      A

It's black and it's white

     Em

We fight, we break up

     G

We kiss, we make up

        D                                       A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

               Em                                      G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

           D

You're hot then you're cold

          A

You're yes then you're no

           Em

You're in and you're out

           G

You're up and you're down

D

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Melawan Restu - Mahalini: Mungkinkah Aku Meminta, Kisah Kita Selamanya

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tanpa Batas Waktu - Ade Govinda feat Fadly: Aku Meminta Walau Tanpa Kata

Video Klip Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry:

(Tribunnews.com)

Simak chord gitar lainnya

Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Garudea Prabawati
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry
Chord Katy Perry
Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry
Lirik Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

EMINA Stick Cheese Barbeque 4pcs x 12gr

EMINA Stick Cheese Barbeque 4pcs x 12gr

Rp. 13.900
QUAKER Instant Oatmeal 1,2kg

QUAKER Instant Oatmeal 1,2kg

Rp. 55.000
Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rp. 104.600
S-26 Promil Gold 1 Kaleng Susu Formula 0-6 bulan 900gr

S-26 Promil Gold 1 Kaleng Susu Formula 0-6 bulan 900gr

Rp. 325.156
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan