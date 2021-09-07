Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry: Cause You're Hot Then You're Cold

courtesy of Ismaya Live and Sound Rhythm

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Hot N Cold dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Hot N Cold dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Katy Perry.

Hot N Cold pertama kali dirilis pada 30 September 2008, lalu.

Sementara, video klipnya diunggah di kanal YouTube Katy Perry pada 14 Oktober 2008.

Kini lagu ini viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: cause you're hot then you're cold. You're yes then you're no.

Chord Gitar Hot N Cold - Katy Perry:

[Verse]

D A

You change your mind

Em G

Like a girl changes clothes

D A

Yeah you, PMS

Em

Like a bitch

G

I would know

D A

And you overthink

Em

Always speak

G

Crypticly

D

I should know

A Em G

That you're no good for me

[Chorus]

D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in then you're out

G

You're up then you're down

D

You're wrong when it's right

A

It's black and it's white

Em

We fight, we break up

G

We kiss, we make up

D A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

Em G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

D

You're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in and you're out

G

You're up and you're down

[Instrumental]

D A Em G

[Verse]

D A

We used to be

Em

Just like twins

G

So in sync

D A

The same energy

Em G

Now's a dead battery

D A

Used to laugh bout nothing

Em G

Now your plain boring

D

I should know that

A Em G

You're not gonna change

[Chorus]

D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in then you're out

G

You're up then you're down

D

You're wrong when it's right

A

It's black and it's white

Em

We fight, we break up

G

We kiss, we make up

D A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

Em G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

D

You're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in and you're out

G

You're up and you're down

[Instrumental]

Bm G D A

Bm G D A

[Bridge]

Bm G

Someone call the doctor

D A

Got a case of a love bi-polar

Bm G

Stuck on a roller coaster

D A

Can't get off this ride

D A

You change your mind

Em G

Like a girl changes clothes

[Chorus]

D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in then you're out

G

You're up then you're down

D

You're wrong when it's right

A

It's black and it's white

Em

We fight, we break up

G

We kiss, we make up

D A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

Em G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

D

You're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in and you're out

G

You're up and you're down

D

Video Klip Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry:

