Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay: I Will Learn Form My Mistakes

[Intro] C Em Am G

C Em Am G

C

when you try your best but you

Em Am G

don't succeed



C

when you get what you want but

Em Am G

not what you need

C

when you feel so tired but

Em Am G

you can't sleep

C Em Am G

stuck in reve..rse

C

when the tears come

Em Am G

streaming down your face

C

when you lose something you

Em Am G

can't replace

C

when you love someone but

Em Am G

it goes to waste

C Em Am G

could it be wo..rse ?

[Chorus]

F Em G

lights will guide..

F

you home..

Em G

and ignite..

F

your bones

Em G

and i will try.. to fix you

[Intro] C Em Am G

C Em Am G

C

and high up above or

Em Am G

down below..

C

When you're too in love to

Em Am G

let it go..

C

But if you never try, and you'll

Em Am G

never know

C Em Am G

just what you're wo..rth

[Chorus]

F Em G

lights will guide..

F

you home..

Em G

and ignite..

F

your bones

Em G

and i will try.. to fix you

[Interlude] C F C G Am F C G

C F C G Am F C G

C F

tears stream.. down your face

C

when you lose something

G

you cannot replace

Am F

tears stream.. down your face

C G

and i..

C F

tears stream.. down your face

C

I promise you

G

I will learn from my mistakes

Am F

tears stream.. down your face

C G

and I..

[Chorus]

F Em G

lights will guide..

F

you home..

Em G

and ignite..

F

your bones

Em G C

and i will try.. to fix you

