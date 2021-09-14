Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay: I Will Learn Form My Mistakes
Musik video Fix You telah ditonton lebih dari 490 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,4 Juta.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You - Coldplay dalam artikel ini.
Coldplay merupakan grup musik asal London.
Coldplay merilis lagu tersebut pada 30 Mei 2011 di Akun YouTubenya.
Namun, lagu Fix You masih eksis sampai sekarang.
Banyak Masyarakat yang masih mendengarkan lagu Fix You.
Musik video Fix You telah ditonton lebih dari 490 juta kali.
Musik Video tersebut juga mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,4 Juta.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Nothings Gonna Change My Love for You - Westlife: I Dont Want to Live Without You
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Imagine John Lennon: You May Say Im a dreamer, But Im Not The Only One
Berikut kunci gitar lagu Fix You - Coldplay:
[Intro] C Em Am G
C Em Am G
C
when you try your best but you
Em Am G
don't succeed
C
when you get what you want but
Em Am G
not what you need
C
when you feel so tired but
Em Am G
you can't sleep
C Em Am G
stuck in reve..rse
C
when the tears come
Em Am G
streaming down your face
C
when you lose something you
Em Am G
can't replace
C
when you love someone but
Em Am G
it goes to waste
C Em Am G
could it be wo..rse ?
[Chorus]
F Em G
lights will guide..
F
you home..
Em G
and ignite..
F
your bones
Em G
and i will try.. to fix you
[Intro] C Em Am G
C Em Am G
C
and high up above or
Em Am G
down below..
C
When you're too in love to
Em Am G
let it go..
C
But if you never try, and you'll
Em Am G
never know
C Em Am G
just what you're wo..rth
[Chorus]
F Em G
lights will guide..
F
you home..
Em G
and ignite..
F
your bones
Em G
and i will try.. to fix you
[Interlude] C F C G Am F C G
C F C G Am F C G
C F
tears stream.. down your face
C
when you lose something
G
you cannot replace
Am F
tears stream.. down your face
C G
and i..
C F
tears stream.. down your face
C
I promise you
G
I will learn from my mistakes
Am F
tears stream.. down your face
C G
and I..
[Chorus]
F Em G
lights will guide..
F
you home..
Em G
and ignite..
F
your bones
Em G C
and i will try.. to fix you
(Tribunnews.com)
|Liga Champions: Warning Berkelas Kaka Soal Ancaman Nyata AC Milan, Waspadalah Liverpool!
|Cerita Remaja 17 Tahun di Sumsel Nikahi 2 Siswi SMA di Desanya, Prosesi Akad Hanya Berjarak 2 Jam
|Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 20 Dapat Dicek Melalui 2 Cara Berikut
|KukuBima Ener-G! Jadi Sponsor Persija di Liga 1 2021/2022
|Beda Pernyataan Novel Baswedan dan Nurul Ghufron soal Pegawai Tak Lolos TWK Ditawari Kerja di BUMN