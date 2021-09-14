Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay: I Will Learn Form My Mistakes

Breaking News:

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You - Coldplay dalam artikel ini.

Coldplay merupakan grup musik asal London.

Coldplay merilis lagu tersebut pada 30 Mei 2011 di Akun YouTubenya.

Namun, lagu Fix You masih eksis sampai sekarang.

Banyak Masyarakat yang masih mendengarkan lagu Fix You.

Musik video Fix You telah ditonton lebih dari 490 juta kali.

Musik Video tersebut juga mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,4 Juta.

Berikut kunci gitar lagu Fix You - Coldplay:

[Intro] C Em Am G

C Em Am G

          C
when you try your best but you

Em          Am G

don't succeed

          C

when you get what you want but

Em              Am G

not what you need

           C

when you feel so tired but

Em          Am G

you can't sleep

           C Em Am G

stuck in reve..rse

          C

when the tears come

           Em         Am G

streaming down your face

           C

when you lose something you

Em        Am G

can't replace

         C

when you love someone but

Em           Am G

it goes to waste

             C Em Am G

could it be wo..rse ?

[Chorus]

F            Em G

lights will guide..

      F

you home..

      Em G

and ignite..

         F

your bones

           Em G

and i will try.. to fix you

[Intro] C Em Am G

C Em Am G

       C

and high up above or

Em       Am G

down below..

         C

When you're too in love to

Em Am G

let it go..

          C

But if you never try, and you'll

Em Am G

never know

                    C Em Am G

just what you're wo..rth

[Chorus]

F            Em G

lights will guide..

      F

you home..

     Em G

and ignite..

        F

your bones

         Em G

and i will try.. to fix you

[Interlude] C F C G Am F C G

       C F C G Am F C G

C               F

tears stream.. down your face

C

when you lose something

G

you cannot replace

Am              F

tears stream.. down your face

   C G

and i..

C             F

tears stream.. down your face

C

I promise you

      G

I will learn from my mistakes

Am            F

tears stream.. down your face

    C G

and I..

[Chorus]

F         Em G

lights will guide..

       F

you home..

     Em G

and ignite..

         F

your bones

          Em G             C

and i will try.. to fix you

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
