Chord Gitar Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You - Westlife: I Don't Want to Live Without You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You dinyanyikan oleh Westlife.

Diketahui melalui kanal Youtube Westlife, lagu ini dirilis pada 2 Mei 2018.

Audio Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You telah didengarkan lebih dari 6 juta kali hingga Selasa (14/9/2021).

Kini lagu yang pernah dipopulerkan oleh George Benson itu viral kembali di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: I don't want to live without you.

Chord Gitar Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You - Westlife:

[Verse 1]

C G Am

If I had to live my life without you near me

F

The days would all be empty

Dm G

The nights would seem so long



C G Am

With you I see forever oh so clearly

F

I might have been in love before

Dm G

But it never felt this strong



F C

Our dreams are young and we both know

Dm C

They'll take us where we want to go

F C

Hold me now Touch me now

Dm G

I don't want to live without you



[Chorus]

C F

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

G E

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am G

One thing you can be sure of

F G

I'll never ask for more than your love



C F

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

G E

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am G

The world may change my whole life through but

F G C

Nothing's gonna change my love for you



[Verse 2]

C G Am

If the road ahead is not so easy

F

Our love will lead the way for us

Dm G

Like a guiding star



C G Am

I'll be there for you if you should need me

F

You don't have to change a thing

Dm G

I love you just the way you are



F C

So come with me and share the view

Dm C

I'll help you see forever too

F C

Hold me now Touch me now

Dm G

I don't want to live without you



[Chorus]

C F

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

G E

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am G

One thing you can be sure of

F G

I'll never ask for more than your love



C F

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

G E

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am G

The world may change my whole life through but

F G C

Nothing's gonna change my love for you



C F

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

G E

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am G

One thing you can be sure of

F G

I'll never ask for more than your love



C F

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

G E

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am G

The world may change my whole life through but

F G C

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

