Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Perfect - Simple Plan: I'm Sorry I Can't Be Perfect

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Perfect dari Simple Plan dalam artikel berikut ini.

Perfect merupakan single keempat dari album debut band rock Kanada, Simple Plan bertajuk No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls (2002).

Berikut Perfect - Simple Plan:

[Verse 1]
D
Hey dad look at me
G
Think back and talk to me
D                                               G
Did I grow up according to plan?
D                                                                       G
And do you think I'm wasting my time doing things I wanna do?
D                                                                  G
But it hurts when you disapprove all along
Em
And now I try hard to make it
G                                             D
I just want to make you proud
D                                                                 Em
I'm never gonna be good enough for you
                                                G
I can't pretend that I'm alright
A
And you can't change me

[Chorus]
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect

[Verse 2]
D
I try not to think
G
About the pain I feel inside
D                                                            G
Did you know you used to be my hero?
D                                                        G
All the days you spent with me now seem so far away
D                                                           G
And it feels like you don't care anymore
Em
And now I try hard to make it
G                                             D
I just want to make you proud
D                                                                Em
I'm never gonna be good enough for you
                                         G
I can't stand another fight
A
And nothing's alright

[Chorus]
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect

[Bridge]
Bm                                                 A                          G
Nothing's gonna change the things that you said
Bm                                           A          G
Nothing's gonna make this right again
Bm
Please don't turn your back
     A
I can't believe it's hard
Em
Just to talk to you
G
But you don't understand

[Chorus]
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect

