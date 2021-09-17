Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Welcome to My Life - Simple Plan

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Welcome to My Life dari band Simple Plan dalam artikel berikut ini.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Welcome to My Life - Simple Plan
Warner Music Indonesia
Simple Plan - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Welcome to My Life dari band Simple Plan dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Welcome to My Life dari band Simple Plan dalam artikel berikut ini.

Welcome to My Life dipopulerkan band rock asal Kanada, Simple Plan.

Lagu ini dirilis ke radio pada 14 September 2004, sebagai singel utama dari album studio kedua Simple Plan, Still Not Getting Any... (2004).

Berikut Welcome to My Life - Simple Plan:

[Verse]
              C
Do you ever feel like breaking down?
               Am
Do you ever feel out of place?
          F
Like somehow you just don't belong,
         G
and no one understands you.
                 C
Do you ever wanna run away?
             Am
Do you lock yourself in your room?
                 F
With the radio on turned up so loud,
         G
and no one hears you screaming.

[Pre-chorus]
F
No you don't know what its like
             Am
When nothing feels alright
            F                                                        G
You don't know what its like to be like me

[Chorus]
            Am                F                 C                        G
To be hurt, to feel lost, to be left out in the dark
            Am                              F                              C                                 G
To be kicked when you're down, to feel like you've been pushed around
           Am                        F                                   C                              G
To be on the edge of breaking down, when no one's there to save you
Dm
No you don't know what its like
F                             C
Welcome to my life

[Verse]
Do you wanna be somebody else?
                Am
Are you sick of being so left out?
                F
Are you desperate to find something more,
G
before your life is over?
                C
Are you stuck inside a world you hate?
               Am
Are you sick of everyone around?
                   F
With the big fake smiles and stupid lies,
              G
While deep inside your bleeding

[Pre-chorus]
F
No you don't know what its like
             Am
When nothing feels alright
          F                                                         G
You don't know what its like to be like me

[Chorus]
            Am                 F                C                       G
To be hurt, to feel lost, to be left out in the dark
             Am                            F                            C                                    G
To be kicked when your down, to feel like you've been pushed around
           Am                       F                                     C                            G
To be on the edge of breaking down, when no ones there to save you
Dm
No you don't know what its like
F                            C
Welcome to my life

[Bridge]
F
No one ever lies straight to your face
         Am
And no one ever stabs you in the back
F
You might think I'm happy
                C                      G
But I'm not gonna be okay
F
Everybody always gave you what you wanted
          Am
You never had to work it was always there
            F                                                       G
You don't know what it's like what it's like

[Chorus]
             Am                F                 C                      G
To be hurt, to feel lost, to be left out in the dark
            Am                               F                             C                                  G
To be kicked when you're down, to feel like you've been pushed around
           Am                     F                                      C                            G
To be on the edge of breaking down, when no ones there to save you
Dm                                                                    F
No you don't know what its like, what its like
            Am                 F                 C                       G
To be hurt, to feel lost, to be left out in the dark
            Am                               F                               C                                  G
To be kicked when you're down, to feel like you've been pushed around
           Am                     F                                      C                              G
To be on the edge of breaking down, when no ones there to save you
Dm
No you don't know what its like
F                           C   Am
Welcome to my life
                              F   G
Welcome to my life
                              C
Welcome to my life

