Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Miss Independent - Ne-Yo: She Got Her Own Thing, That's Why I Love Her

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan kunci gitar lagu Miss Independent dari Ne-Yo.

Lagu berjudul Miss Independent dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal America, Ne-Yo.

Diketahui lagu ini telah dirilis pada 2008, silam.

Meski begitu, Miss Independent kini kembali ramai di media sosial.

Lagu Miss Independent diambil dari album Ne-Yo, Year of the Gentleman.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Miss Independent:

[Intro]
 
F# A#m F# G#
 
[Verse]
F#                    A#m
Ooh, it's something about
                F#
Just something about
            G#
The way she moved
F#                A#m
I can't figure it out
                  F#       G#
There's something about her
    F#                       A#m
Say ooh, there's something about kinda women
     F#                  G#
That want you but don't need you
F#                     A#m
Hey, I can't figure it out
                   F#       G#
There's something about her
        F#                A#m
Cuz she walk like a boss talk like a boss
F#                             G#
Manicured nails just sent the pedicure off
F#   A#m            F#     G#
She's fly effortlessly
        F#                A#m
Cuz she move like a boss, do what a boss do
F#                         A#m
She got me thinking about getting involved
F#          A#m         F#   G#
That's the kinda girl I need
 
[Chorus]
            F#        A#m
She got her own thing
             F#       G#
That's why i love her
         F#      A#m
Miss independent
                   F#             G#
Won't you come and spend a little time
            F#       A#m
She got her own thing
             F#      G#
That's why i love her
         F#     A#m
Miss independent
                F#          G#
Ooh the way you shine Miss independent
 
[Verse]
F#              A#m
Hey, yeah, yeah
F#                      G#
Yeah, yeah, yea yeahhh, mmm
 
F#                          A#m
Ooh, there's something about
                     F#             G#
Kinda woman that can do it for herself
          F#                  A#m
I look at her and it makes me proud
                         F#  G#
There's something about her
                F#            A#m
There something oh, so sexy about
                     F#                 G#
The kinda women that don't even need my help
             F#
She says she got it, she got it
   A#m                       F#       G#
No doubt, there's something about her
 
        F#                  A#m
Cuz she work like the boss, play like the boss
F#                           G#               F#
Car and a crib, she about to pay em both off
       A#m                 F#    G#
And her bills are paid on time
    F#               A#m
She made for a boss, solely a boss
F#                          G#             F#
Anything less she's telling em to get lost
A#m                          F#   G#
That's the girl that's on my mind
 
[Chorus]
            F#        A#m
She got her own thing
             F#       G#
That's why i love her
         F#      A#m
Miss independent
                   F#             G#
Won't you come and spend a little time
            F#       A#m
She got her own thing
             F#      G#
That's why i love her
         F#     A#m
Miss independent
                F#          G#
Ooh the way you shine Miss independent
Miss independent
 
[Verse]
F#                           G#
Yeah, yeahhh, her favorite thing
                              C#
Is to say don't worry i got it
          G#
And everything she got
                           F#
Best believe she bought it
         G#
She gon steal my heart
          B
Ain't no doubt about it
           B
Girl, your everything i need
Said your everything I need
 
F#              A#m
Hey, yeah, yeah
            F#           G#
Yeah, yeah, yeah, Yeahhh, mmm
  
[Chorus]
            F#        A#m
She got her own thing
             F#       G#
That's why i love her
         F#      A#m
Miss independent
                   F#             G#
Won't you come and spend a little time
            F#       A#m
She got her own thing
             F#      G#
That's why i love her
         F#     A#m
Miss independent
                F#          G#
Ooh the way you shine Miss independent
That's why i love her

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Febia Rosada Fitrianum
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
