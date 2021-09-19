Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 21 Guns dari Green Day: Did Someone Break Your Heart Inside?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu 21 Guns dari Green Day dalam artikel berikut ini.

21 Guns adalah sebuah lagu dari band rock Amerika, Green Day.

Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single kedua dari album studio ke-8 Green Day, 21st Century Breakdown (2009).

Berikut 21 Guns - Green Day:

[Intro]

Am F C G (x2)



[Verse]

Am F C G

Do you know what's worth fighting for,

Am F C G

When it's not worth dying for?

Am F C G

Does it take your breath away

F G

And you feel yourself suffocating?

Am F C G

Does the pain weigh out the pride?

Am F C G

And you look for a place to hide?

Am F C G

Did someone break your heart inside?

F G

You're in ruins



[Chorus]

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F

Lay down your arms

C G

Give up the fight

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F C G

Throw up your arms into the sky,

F C G

You and I



[Verse]

Am F C G

When you're at the end of the road

Am F C G

And you lost all sense of control

Am F C G

And your thoughts have taken their toll

F G

When your mind breaks the spirit of your soul

Am F C G

Your faith walks on broken glass

Am F C G

And the hangover doesn't pass

Am F C G

Nothing's ever built to last

F G

You're in ruins



[Chorus]

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F

Lay down your arms

C G

Give up the fight

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F C G

Throw up your arms into the sky,

F С G

You and I



[Verse]

Am F C G

Did you try to live on your own

Am F C E

When you burned down the house and home?

Am F C E

Did you stand too close to the fire?

F G С

Like a liar looking for forgiveness from a stone



[Instrumental]

C G Am G F C G (x2)

F C B

Am F C G (x2)



[Verse]

Am F C G

When it's time to live and let die

Am F C G

And you can't get another try

Am F C G

Something inside this heart has died

F G

You're in ruins



[Outro]

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F

Lay down your arms

C G

Give up the fight

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F C G

Throw up your arms into the sky

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F

Lay down your arms

C G

Give up the fight

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F C G

Throw up your arms into the sky

F C G

You and I

