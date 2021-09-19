Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 21 Guns dari Green Day: Did Someone Break Your Heart Inside?

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu 21 Guns dari Green Day dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 21 Guns dari Green Day: Did Someone Break Your Heart Inside?
Green Day - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu 21 Guns dari Green Day dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu 21 Guns dari Green Day dalam artikel berikut ini.

21 Guns adalah sebuah lagu dari band rock Amerika, Green Day.

Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single kedua dari album studio ke-8 Green Day, 21st Century Breakdown (2009).

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Siapakah Dirimu - Lobow: Sudah Lama Terasa Ku Selalu Mengalah

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Melukis Senja - Budi Doremi: Izinkan Ku Lukis Senja, Mengukir Namamu di Sana

Berikut 21 Guns - Green Day:

[Intro]
Am F C G (x2)

[Verse]
Am        F                                C            G
Do you know what's worth fighting for,
Am             F              C          G
When it's not worth dying for?
Am        F               C          G
Does it take your breath away
F                                              G
And you feel yourself suffocating?
Am            F                C           G
Does the pain weigh out the pride?
Am             F            C            G
And you look for a place to hide?
Am          F                          C         G
Did someone break your heart inside?
F                          G
You're in ruins

[Chorus]
C        G    Am
One, 21 guns
G                          F
Lay down your arms
C                    G
Give up the fight
C        G    Am
One, 21 guns
G                             F   C          G
Throw up your arms into the sky,
                F C G
You and I

[Verse]
Am                   F       C                 G
When you're at the end of the road
Am          F         C              G
And you lost all sense of control
Am                 F                  C                 G
And your thoughts have taken their toll
F                                                                       G
When your mind breaks the spirit of your soul
Am    F                       C            G
Your faith walks on broken glass
Am          F               C         G
And the hangover doesn't pass
Am             F     C          G
Nothing's ever built to last
F                           G
You're in ruins

[Chorus]
C        G     Am
One, 21 guns
G                           F
Lay down your arms
C                    G
Give up the fight
C        G       Am
One, 21 guns
G                          F      C           G
Throw up your arms into the sky,
                F С G
You and I

[Verse]
Am          F     C                    G
Did you try to live on your own
Am             F                               C               E
When you burned down the house and home?
Am         F                C                   E
Did you stand too close to the fire?
F                                           G                             С
Like a liar looking for forgiveness from a stone

[Instrumental]
C G Am G F C G (x2)
F C B
Am F C G (x2)

[Verse]
Am            F            C                G
When it's time to live and let die
Am           F            C            G
And you can't get another try
Am                  F            C                G
Something inside this heart has died
F                         G
You're in ruins

[Outro]
C        G     Am
One, 21 guns
G                          F
Lay down your arms
C                   G
Give up the fight
C        G    Am
One, 21 guns
G                         F      C             G
Throw up your arms into the sky
C        G    Am
One, 21 guns
G                         F
Lay down your arms
C                   G
Give up the fight
C        G     Am
One, 21 guns
G                         F      C             G
Throw up your arms into the sky
                F C G
You and I

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Ika Nur Cahyani
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
21 Guns
21 Guns - Green Day
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 21 Guns
Chord Gitar 21 Guns
Green Day

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

S-26 Promil Gold 1 Kaleng Susu Formula 0-6 bulan 900gr

S-26 Promil Gold 1 Kaleng Susu Formula 0-6 bulan 900gr

Rp. 325.156
Dettol Wipes Original 10s

Dettol Wipes Original 10s

Rp. 8.500
PEDIGREE Dentastix Puppy Makanan Anjing 56gr

PEDIGREE Dentastix Puppy Makanan Anjing 56gr

Rp. 18.400
Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rp. 104.600
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan