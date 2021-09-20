Chord Here’s Your Perfect - Jamie Miller, Viral di TikTok: I'm The First To Say That I'm Not Perfect

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Lagu Here’s Your Perfect- Jamie Miller.

Petikan liriknya yakni “I'm The First To Say That I'm Not Perfect.”

Jamie mengaku, ia menulis lagu tersebut saat sedang patah hati.

Menurut Jamie, sesuatu hal yang gagal bukan berarti karena orang itu tak cukup baik menjalaninya.

Cukup lepaskan apa yang bukan milikmu.

Video Lagu Here’s Your Perfect diunggah pertama kali di YouTube pada 30 April 2021.

Hingga kini, video tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 46 juta kali.

Lagu Here’s Your Perfect menjadi viral di TikTok dan banyak dijadikan backsound video.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Risalah Hati - Dewa 19: Aku Bisa Membuatmu Jatuh Cinta Kepadaku

Baca juga: Chord Lagu Lebih Indah - Adera, Kunci Gitar Paling Mudah Dimainkan

Baca juga: Chord Dinda - Masdo, Dinda Jangan Marah-marah Takut Nanti Lekas Tua

Berikut chord gitar lagu Here’s Your Perfect - Jamie Miller:

Verse 1:

F#

I remember the day

F# Bbm

Even wrote down the date, that I fell for you (Mm-hmm)

D#m

And now it's crossed out in red

C# B

But I still can't forget if I wanted to

F#

And it drives me insane

F# Bbm

Think I'm hearing your name, everywhere I go

D#m

But it's all in my head

C# B

It's just all in my head

Pre-Chorus:

F#

But you won't see me break, call you up in three days

Bbm

Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"

D#m C#

Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne

B

And you know

Reff:

F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Here's your perfect

Verse 2:

F#

My best was just fine

F# Bbm

How I tried, how I tried to be great for you

D#m C#

I'm flawed by design and you loved to remind me

B

No matter what I do

Reff:

F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing (Best thing, yeah)

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Outro:

F#

Say yeah, yeah, yeah

Bbm

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

F#

Here's your perfect

(Tribunnews.com)