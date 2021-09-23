Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Enough for You - Olivia Rodrigo: You Found Someone More Exciting

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Enough for You dari Olivia Rodrigo, lengkap dengan video klip.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Enough for You - Olivia Rodrigo: You Found Someone More Exciting
The Guardian
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Enough for You dari Olivia Rodrigo, lengkap dengan video klip. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Enough for You dari Olivia Rodrigo.

Lagu berjudul Enough for You yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Olivia Rodrigo dirilis pada 21 Mei 2021.

Lirik dan Chord Enough for You - Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]

G          Em           C
I wore makeup when we dated

G
Cuz I thought you'd like me more

Em                    C
If I looked like the other prom queens

G
I know that you loved before

Em                        C
Tried so hard to be everything that you liked

G                  Em                          C
Just for you to say you're not the compliment type

[Pre-Chorus]

G                  Em                     C
And I knew how you took your coffee

G
And your favorite songs by heart

Em                 C
I read all of your self-help books

G
So you'd think that I was smart

Em                             C
Stupid, emotional, obsessive little me

G                          Em                 C
I knew from the start this is exactly how you'd leave

[Chorus]

G                 Em
You found someone more exciting

C              G
The next second you were gone

G            Em                    C               G
And you left me there crying, wondering what I did wrong

G              Em
And you always say I'm never satisfied

C                G
But I don't think that's true

G                   Em               C                      G
Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough for you

G                   Em               C                      G
Yeah, all I ever wanted was to be enough for you

[Verse 2]

G                   Em               C                      G
And maybe I'm just not as interesting as the girls you had before

Em                  C
But God you couldn't have cared less about

G
Someone who loved you more

Em
I'd say you broke my heart

C
But you broke much more than that

G                  Em
Now, I don't want your sympathy

C
I just want myself back

[Chorus]

G                  Em
Before you found someone more exciting

C              G
The next second you were gone

G            Em                      C              G
And you left me there crying, wondering what I did wrong
 

G             Em
And you always say I'm never satisfied

C               G
But I don't think that's true

G              Em                C
Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough

[Bridge]

G                        Em
And don't you think I loved you too much

C                     G
To be used and discarded

G                Em
Don't you think I loved you too much

C                G
To think I deserve nothing

G                      Em
But don't tell me you're sorry, boy

C                G
Feel sorry for yourself

G                       Em                       C
Cuz someday, I'll be everything to somebody else

[Verse 3]

G                  Em
And they'll think that I am so exciting

C                 G                 Em
And you'll be the one who's crying

C                 G                 Em
Yeah, you always say I'm never satisfied

C                 G
But I don't think that's true

G                Em
You say I'm never satisfied

C                G
But that's not me, it's you

[Outro]

G                  Em                  C
Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough

G                  Em                  C
But I don't think anything could ever be enough

G Em C
For you

G      Em      C
Enough for you

G
No, nothing's enough for you

(Tribunnews.com)

Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
