Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga Kusuma: Now Where Would I Go

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga Kusuma

[Intro]

G

G

i always remember

D Em

the world last december

G

i’m still your lover

D Em

till’ it came cold weather

C Cm

and now you are not here

G D Em

to break all the ice with your warmth

Am

like you always do

Cm like you always do

G D Em

to break all the ice with your warmth

Am

like you always do

Cm like you always do

[Reff]

G

now where would i go

B

with all of the pain

Em Dm

promise i will never find

G C

someone like you again

Cm

someone like you again

G

and even if we

B

never talk again

Em

i want you to know that

Dm G C

i will never love again

Cm

i will never love again

G

i always remember

D Em

my room last december

G

you lied on my shoulder

D Em

till’ the night felt better

C Cm

and now there’s no one here

G D Em

to share all the love in the night

Am

like we always do

Cm

like we always do

