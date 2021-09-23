Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga Kusuma: Now Where Would I Go
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Forever yang dipopulerkan oleh Gangga Kusuma, lengkap dengan video klipnya.
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Forever.
Lagu Forever yang dirilis pada bulan Maret 2021 ini dipopulerkan oleh Gangga Kusuma.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga Kusuma
[Intro]
G
G
i always remember
D Em
the world last december
G
i’m still your lover
D Em
till’ it came cold weather
C Cm
and now you are not here
G D Em
to break all the ice with your warmth
Am
like you always do
Cm like you always do
G D Em
to break all the ice with your warmth
Am
like you always do
Cm like you always do
[Reff]
G
now where would i go
B
with all of the pain
Em Dm
promise i will never find
G C
someone like you again
Cm
someone like you again
G
and even if we
B
never talk again
Em
i want you to know that
Dm G C
i will never love again
Cm
i will never love again
G
i always remember
D Em
my room last december
G
you lied on my shoulder
D Em
till’ the night felt better
C Cm
and now there’s no one here
G D Em
to share all the love in the night
Am
like we always do
Cm
like we always do
Video Klip
