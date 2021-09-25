Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Empire State of Mind Part II - Alicia Keys: Now You're In New York

 Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down dari Alicia Keys dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Empire State of Mind Part II - Alicia Keys: Now You're In New York
PinkNews
Alicia Keys -  Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down dari Alicia Keys dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down dari Alicia Keys dalam artikel berikut ini.

Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan Alicia Keys untuk album studio keempatnya, The Element of Freedom (2009).

Sebelumnya Keys digandeng rapper Jay-Z untuk membawakan lagu Empire State of Mind yang memuncaki Billboard Hot 100.

Berikut Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down - Alicia Keys:

[Intro]
E                    Amaj7
Ooohh New York x2

[Verse 1]
E                                                                                                   Amaj7
Grew up in a town that is famous as the place of movie scenes
E                                                                                                                        Amaj7
Noise is always loud, there are sirens all around and the streets are mean
E                                                                                                             Amaj7
If I can make it here, I can make it anywhere, that's what they say
E                                                                                                                          Amaj7
Seeing my face in lights or my name in marquees found down on Broadway

[Pre-chorus]
G#
Even if it ain’t all it seems, I got a pocketful of dreams

[Chorus]
                            Amaj7
Baby, I'm from New York
                                                                           E
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
                                       B
There's nothing you can't do
                          Amaj7
Now you're in New York
                                                              E
These streets will make you feel brand new
                             B
Big lights will inspire you
                                       Amaj7
Let's hear it for New York, New York, New Yoooork!

[Verse 2]
E                                                                                                Amaj7
On the avenue, there ain't never a curfew, ladies work so hard
E                                                                                                                        Amaj7
Such a melting pot, on the corner selling rock, preachers pray to God
E                                                                                                                      Amaj7
Hail a gypsy cab, takes me down from Harlem to the Brooklyn Bridge
E                                                                                                                     Amaj7
Some will sleep tonight with a hunger for more than an empty fridge

[Pre-chorus]
G#
I'm gonna make it by any means, I got a pocketful of dreams

[Chorus]
                                    Amaj7
Baby, I'm from New York
                                                                            E
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
                                      B
There's nothing you can't do
                                   Amaj7
Now you're in New York
                                                                         E
These street will make you feel brand new
                              B
Big lights will inspire you
                                      A
Let's hear it for New York, New York, New Yoooork!

Amaj7
One hand in the air for the big city,
                                                                          B
Street lights, big dreams all looking pretty
                                                                        C#m
No place in the world that can com-pare
                                           G#
Put your lighters in the air, everybody say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]
              Amaj7
In New York
                                                                             E
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
                                      B
There's nothing you can't do
                             A
Now you're in New York
                                                       E
These streets will make you feel brand new
                             B
Big lights will ins-pire you
                                               Amaj7                                  E
Let's hear it for New York, New York, New Yoooork!

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Ika Nur Cahyani
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
