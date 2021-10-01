Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here's Your Perfect-Jamie Miller: Give My Last Hello, Hope It's Worth It

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here's Your Perfect dari Jamie Miller.

Lagu Here's Your Perfect dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller dan telah disaksikan lebih dari 50 juta penonton di YouTube.

Selain itu, lagu ini juga menjadi backsound viral di TikTok dan Instagram karena mudah diingat dan ear catching.

Here's Your Perfect dirilis pada tahun 2021.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here's Your perfect:

Verse 1:

F#

I remember the day

F# Bbm

Even wrote down the date, that I fell for you (Mm-hmm)

D#m

And now it's crossed out in red

C# B

But I still can't forget if I wanted to

F#

And it drives me insane

F# Bbm

Think I'm hearing your name, everywhere I go

D#m

But it's all in my head

C# B

It's just all in my head

Pre-Chorus:

F#

But you won't see me break, call you up in three days

Bbm

Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"

D#m C#

Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne

B

And you know

Reff:

F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Here's your perfect

Verse 2:

F#

My best was just fine

F# Bbm

How I tried, how I tried to be great for you

D#m C#

I'm flawed by design and you loved to remind me

B

No matter what I do

Reff:

F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing (Best thing, yeah)

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Outro:

F#

Say yeah, yeah, yeah

Bbm

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

F#

Here's your perfect

