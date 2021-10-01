Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius feat Violette Wautier: So I'll Hold You Extra Close

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Artikel ini memuat chord gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier.

Weird Genius mengunggah video klip lagu Future Ghost di akun YouTube-nya pada 10 September 2021.

Hingga kini, video tersebut sudah ditonton lebih dari 1,2 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier.

Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier



Intro :

Em C G..

Em C

I've been finding it hard to

G

Be in the moment

Em C

When i know pages are turning

G

The chapter is closing

Em C

I've been stuck in a war with

G

My heart and my head..

Em C

Missing, what are we loosing

G

Now that it's ending..

Reff :

Em C G Bm

So i'll.. hold you extra close..

Em C

Knowing that i'm gonna have to let

G Bm

You go..

Em

Before your someone that i used to know

C G Bm

Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..

Em C G Bm

I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Music :

Em C G Bm (3x)

Em C G

I'm talking to the future ghost..

Bm Em..

Ghost.. ghost..

Em C G

Finding the reminders in my apartment

Em C

All the walls in my heart are

G

Already haunted

Em C

You'll start making me jealous

G

I'll wanna call you

but that would be selfish

Em

Still gonna hurt

C

When your somebody elses

G -Bm

Even though i'm not the one

Reff :

Em C G Bm

So i'll.. hold you extra close..

Em C

Knowing that i'm gonna have to let

G Bm

You go..

Em

Before your someone that i used to know

C G Bm

Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..

Em C G Bm

I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Em C G Bm

That's how the story goes..

Em

I'll just say that this

C G Bm

Is gonna hurt the most..

Em

Before your someone that i used to know

C G Bm

Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..

Em C G Bm

I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Outro :

Em C G Bm (3x)

Em C G Bm

I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Em

ghost..

