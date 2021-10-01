Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius feat Violette Wautier: So I'll Hold You Extra Close

Chord Gitar
Future Ghost - Weird Genius feat Violette Wautier
Berikut ini chord gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier, mulai dari kunci E: So I'll hold you extra close.
Weird Genius mengunggah video klip lagu Future Ghost di akun YouTube-nya pada 10 September 2021.
Weird Genius mengunggah video klip lagu Future Ghost di akun YouTube-nya pada 10 September 2021.
Hingga kini, video tersebut sudah ditonton lebih dari 1,2 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier.
Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier
Intro :
Em C G..
Em C
I've been finding it hard to
G
Be in the moment
Em C
When i know pages are turning
G
The chapter is closing
Em C
I've been stuck in a war with
G
My heart and my head..
Em C
Missing, what are we loosing
G
Now that it's ending..
Reff :
Em C G Bm
So i'll.. hold you extra close..
Em C
Knowing that i'm gonna have to let
G Bm
You go..
Em
Before your someone that i used to know
C G Bm
Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..
Em C G Bm
I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..
Music :
Em C G Bm (3x)
Em C G
I'm talking to the future ghost..
Bm Em..
Ghost.. ghost..
Em C G
Finding the reminders in my apartment
Em C
All the walls in my heart are
G
Already haunted
Em C
You'll start making me jealous
G
I'll wanna call you
but that would be selfish
Em
Still gonna hurt
C
When your somebody elses
G -Bm
Even though i'm not the one
Reff :
Em C G Bm
So i'll.. hold you extra close..
Em C
Knowing that i'm gonna have to let
G Bm
You go..
Em
Before your someone that i used to know
C G Bm
Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..
Em C G Bm
I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..
Em C G Bm
That's how the story goes..
Em
I'll just say that this
C G Bm
Is gonna hurt the most..
Em
Before your someone that i used to know
C G Bm
Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..
Em C G Bm
I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..
Outro :
Em C G Bm (3x)
Em C G Bm
I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..
Em
ghost..
