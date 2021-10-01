Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius feat Violette Wautier: So I'll Hold You Extra Close

Berikut ini chord gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier, mulai dari kunci E: So I'll hold you extra close.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius feat Violette Wautier: So I'll Hold You Extra Close
Instagram.com/weird.genius
Personil Weird Genius - Berikut ini chord gitar Future Ghost dari Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Artikel ini memuat chord gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier.

Weird Genius mengunggah video klip lagu Future Ghost di akun YouTube-nya pada 10 September 2021.

Hingga kini, video tersebut sudah ditonton lebih dari 1,2 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier.

Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius ft. Violette Wautier

Intro :

Em C G..

Em                              C
I've been finding it hard to

                    G
Be in the moment

          Em                            C
When i know pages are turning

                              G
The chapter is closing

Em                               C
I've been stuck in a war with

                         G
My heart and my head..

  Em                                C
Missing, what are we loosing

                           G
Now that it's ending..

Reff :

      Em          C               G    Bm
So i'll.. hold you extra close..

                                Em                   C
Knowing that i'm gonna have to let

 G    Bm
You go..

                                                   Em
Before your someone that i used to know

 C                                       G            Bm
Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..

          Em                   C          G        Bm
I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Music :

Em C G Bm (3x)

           Em                C          G
I'm talking to the future ghost..

Bm        Em..
Ghost.. ghost..

Em                    C                            G
Finding the reminders in my apartment

Em                               C
All the walls in my heart are

                    G
Already haunted

Em                                       C
You'll start making me jealous

             G
I'll wanna call you
but that would be selfish

                   Em
Still gonna hurt

                                           C
When your somebody elses

G                                       -Bm
Even though i'm not the one

Reff :

       Em           C            G     Bm
So i'll.. hold you extra close..

                                 Em                    C
Knowing that i'm gonna have to let

   G     Bm
You go..

                                                  Em
Before your someone that i used to know

 C                                        G          Bm
Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..

          Em                  C          G         Bm
I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Em               C               G   Bm
That's how the story goes..

                     Em
I'll just say that this

       C                G         Bm
Is gonna hurt the most..

                                                   Em
Before your someone that i used to know

C                                         G             Bm
Used to know, used to know, oh-oh-oh..

         Em           C                 G          Bm
I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Outro :

Em C G Bm (3x)

           Em          C                 G          Bm
I'm talking to the future ghost.. ghost..

Em
ghost..

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar

Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius feat Viole
Weird Genius feat Violette Wautier
Future Ghost - Weird Genius
Weird Genius
Violette Wautier

